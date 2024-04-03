FirstService Residential Welcomes The Coves Mountain River Club to its North Carolina Portfolio

"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "The board at The Coves Mountain River Club sought a true management partner with the experience, proactiveness, and vast industry knowledge to take the community to the next level." Post this

This community offers breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and over five miles of frontage on the Johns River. Residents enjoy the community's many amenities, including a rustic lodge complete with an infinity-view saline swimming pool, a hot tub and outdoor living room, an equestrian center, Coleton's Swimming Hole, community gardens, and numerous hiking and horse trails.

"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "The board at The Coves Mountain River Club sought a true management partner with the experience, proactiveness, and vast industry knowledge to take the community to the next level."

