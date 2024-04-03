FirstService Residential Welcomes The Coves Mountain River Club to its North Carolina Portfolio

Industry Leader, FirstService Residential, Begins Managing The Coves Mountain River Club in Lenoir, NC
LENOIR, N.C., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to The Coves Mountain River Club in Lenoir, North Carolina.
"We're thrilled to welcome The Coves Mountain River Club to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored the board selected us to manage this impressive community, and we look forward to exceeding their expectations with our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service."
This community offers breathtaking views of the Blue Ridge Mountains and over five miles of frontage on the Johns River. Residents enjoy the community's many amenities, including a rustic lodge complete with an infinity-view saline swimming pool, a hot tub and outdoor living room, an equestrian center, Coleton's Swimming Hole, community gardens, and numerous hiking and horse trails.
"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Dennis Abbott, president, Carolinas, FirstService Residential. "The board at The Coves Mountain River Club sought a true management partner with the experience, proactiveness, and vast industry knowledge to take the community to the next level."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
