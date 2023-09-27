FirstService Residential Welcomes The Essex to its DC Portfolio

"We are excited that the board selected to partner with us," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "They were looking for a management company to help them fulfill their vision for the community: elevating the aesthetics, reputation, programming, and amenities." Tweet this

The Essex is an impressive DC condo community located in the Wakefield neighborhood. The ten-story building was built in 1956 and comprises 166 residential units. Residents enjoy a 24-hour concierge, rooftop deck with panoramic city views, and easy access to shopping, dining, and transportation options.

"We are excited that the board selected to partner with FirstService Residential," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "They were looking for a management company to help them fulfill their vision for the community: elevating the aesthetics, reputation, programming, and amenities."

~http://www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every‥property‥and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/washington-dc/

SOURCE FirstService Residential