FirstService Residential Welcomes the Residences at Victory Promenade Homeowners Association to its Maryland Portfolio

Industry Leader, FirstService Residential, Starts Managing the Residences at Victory Promenade
BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, started providing full-service property management services to the Residences at Victory Promenade Homeowners Association in Landover, Maryland.
"We're thrilled to welcome the Residences at Victory Promenade to the family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to have been chosen to manage this impressive community and look forward to exceeding their expectations with our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional service."
This community, comprised of over 400 townhomes, features a clubhouse with a gym, pool, and cybercafé.
"We are thrilled that the Victory Promenade board selected to partner with FirstService Residential," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "The board was looking for a management company to help them enhance their resident experience and attract new homeowners."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
