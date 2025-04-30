FirstService Residential Welcomes The Views at Hudson Pointe to its New Jersey Portfolio

"We proudly welcome The Views at Hudson Pointe to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to be selected by the board to execute this impressive community's goals effectively." Post this

The Views at Hudson Pointe is a four-story condominium building completed in 2008. Located along the Hudson River waterfront, this modern community is a blend of contemporary design and practical living spaces. Its premier location provides residents with breathtaking views of the Hudson River and the Manhattan skyline.

"It has been our pleasure to hit the ground running serving The Views at Hudson Pointe's needs," said Danielle Calcagno, vice president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a professional management partner that could offer the support and depth of resources needed to help them achieve their goals."

~http://www.fsresidential.com~

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Ilene Jablonski, FirstService Residential, 732-963-0413, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/new-jersey/

SOURCE FirstService Residential