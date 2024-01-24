FirstService Residential Welcomes The Village at Bear Trap Dunes Owners Association and Condominium Association to its Delaware Portfolio

"We are excited that the board chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management company with a depth of resources and local resources specifically with lifestyle and resort communities." Post this

The Village at Bear Trap Dunes Owners Association and Condominium Association include 908 homes and feature serene open spaces, a pavilion, pools, and a 27-hole championship golf course.

"We are excited that the board chose to partner with FirstService Residential," said Trent Harrison, president, MidAtlantic, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management company with a depth of resources and local resources specifically with lifestyle and resort communities."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

