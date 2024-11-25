FirstService Residential Welcomes the Wood Duck Pond Association to its New Jersey Portfolio

"We proudly welcome Wood Duck Pond to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to partner with the board and look forward to a long-term relationship that offers an unmatched resident experience." Post this

Located in the Hills Village, the community offers its residents multiple tennis courts, a fitness center, an outdoor pool, and a clubhouse. Its location is ideal, offering proximity to dining, shopping, and major highways.

"It has been our pleasure to begin serving the needs of the community," said Donna Fiore, senior vice, president, FirstService Residential. "The board sought a management partner with the depth of resources and experience to successfully support them with upcoming projects."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

