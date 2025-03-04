FirstService Residential Welcomes Tiffany Hannah as Executive Vice President of the High-Rise Division for California

"Tiffany's extensive industry knowledge, passion for leadership, and commitment to exceptional service make her the perfect fit to lead our high-rise division," said Amy Mathieson, President of FirstService Residential California. Post this

Tiffany's extensive industry contributions include 11 years of service on the California Association of Community Management (CACM) Board of Directors, where she also served as Nominating Committee Chair. She is an active thought leader and speaker for the Community Association Institute (CAI), sharing insights and expertise at industry forums and seminars.

"Tiffany's extensive industry knowledge, passion for leadership, and commitment to exceptional service make her the perfect fit to lead our high-rise division," said Amy Mathieson, President of FirstService Residential California. "I have no doubt she will bring tremendous value to our clients, associates, and high-rises across California."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX:FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

Media Contact

Michael Puzycki, https://fsresidential.com/california, 9494486003, [email protected], https://www.fsresidential.com/california/

SOURCE FirstService Residential