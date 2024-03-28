FirstService Residential Welcomes Twenty Two Liberty to its New England Portfolio

"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Mike Grey, president, New England, FirstService Residential. "The board at Twenty Two Liberty sought a true management partner with the experience and reputation to service their community at the highest level." Post this

This ultra-luxury condominium is located at the Harbor in Boston's Seaport District's iconic Fan Pier. It features outdoor common spaces with breathtaking views of the Harbor and Financial District. It offers residents a 24-hour concierge, a fitness center with a Pilates studio, a resident lounge, a conference room, and garage parking. Twenty Two Liberty is also home to two world-class restaurants on its ground level.

"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Mike Grey, president, New England, FirstService Residential. "The board at Twenty Two Liberty sought a true management partner with the experience and reputation to service their community at the highest level."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

