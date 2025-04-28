FirstService Residential Welcomes Venue at Lighthouse Station to its New Jersey Portfolio

NJ's Leading Residential Property Management Company Begins Managing Venue at Lighthouse Station
BARNEGAT, N.J., April 28, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstService Residential, the leading residential community management company, now provides full-service property management services to Venue at Lighthouse Station in Barnegat, New Jersey.
"We proudly welcome Venue at Lighthouse Station to the FirstService family," said Michael Mendillo, president, FirstService Residential. "We are honored to be selected by the board to execute this impressive community's goals effectively."
Venue at Lighthouse Station is a new, 55-and-better community in scenic Barnegat. It features a clubhouse, with a ballroom, sports lounge, billiards, and a fitness center, plus an outdoor heated pool, and tennis and pickleball courts.
"It has been our pleasure to hit the ground running serving their needs," said Donna Fiore, senior vice president, FirstService Residential. "The Venue at Lighthouse Station board sought a management partner with a proven track record of helping homeowner boards transition from the developer, as well as the depth of resources to help them plan for the community's future needs."
About FirstService Residential
FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.
Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial, FirstService Energy, and special districts teams deliver additional levels of support.
Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change for residents in the communities in their trusted care.
FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.
