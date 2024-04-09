FirstService Residential Welcomes Windsor Place to its New England Portfolio

"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Mike Grey, president, New England, FirstService Residential. "The board at Windsor Place sought a management partner with a depth of support and a commitment to staff training and development." Post this

Built in 1900 as a grand hotel, Windsor Place was converted into 93 condominiums in 1985. Windsor Place boasts one of the finest lobbies in the Back Bay, with original detail, woodwork, and a fireplace. The high-rise building features a 24-hour concierge, an outdoor pool, and a patio. Overlooking the Commonwealth Mall, Windsor Place is steps from shopping and dining on Newbury Street, the Charles River, and major transportation points.

"We are excited the board chose FirstService," said Mike Grey, president, New England, FirstService Residential. "The board at Windsor Place sought a management partner with a depth of support and a commitment to staff training and development."

