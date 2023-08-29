FirstService Residential's Athenes Bauza Completes Prestigious REBNY Fellows Leadership Program

"From touring the SoHo rezoning district to an open dialogue with leading developers and lawmakers, the program effectively blurred the line between theory and real-world application of concepts that will shift the industry." - Athenes Bauza Tweet this

"I am extremely proud of Athenes' achievement, which speaks volumes of her dedication to the industry, as well as her own professional growth," said James Bovino, FirstService Residential's Vice President of Business Development. "She has proven herself to be an asset to the organization and I am confident she will be a driving force for the future of our industry."

Prior to joining FirstService, Bauza spent more than a decade in luxury residential sales and business development for a nationally recognized brokerage that achieved more than $1.6 billion in cumulative sales.

In her current role as Business Development Director, Bauza capitalizes on her marketplace expertise to deliver strategic sales insights and develop an extensive pipeline of new business. In 2022, she exceeded annual sales targets by more than 200% and has cultivated a reputation among clients and her peers as a subject matter expert in real estate transactions, evolving tenant preferences, and local laws governing the operation of multifamily residential buildings.

"I am incredibly grateful to REBNY and Coro for developing this program," said Bauza. "From touring the SoHo rezoning district to an open dialogue with leading developers and lawmakers, the program effectively blurred the line between theory and real-world application of concepts that will shift the industry."

About FirstService Residential

FirstService Residential is simplifying property management. Its hospitality-minded teams serve residential communities across the United States and Canada. The organization partners with boards, owners, and developers to enhance the value of every property and the life of every resident.

Leveraging unique expertise and scale, FirstService serves its clients with proven solutions and a service-first philosophy. Residents can count on 24/7 customer care and tailored lifestyle programming, amenity activation, and technology for their community's specific needs. Market-leading programs with FirstService Financial and FirstService Energy deliver additional levels of support.

Boards and developers select FirstService Residential to realize their vision and drive positive change in the communities in their trusted care.

FirstService Residential is a subsidiary of FirstService Corporation (NASDAQ and TSX: FSV), a North American leader in providing essential property services to a wide range of residential and commercial clients.

