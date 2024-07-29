FirstService Residential's New DFW President, Jennifer Huerta

Jennifer brings years of leadership experience and commitment to enhancing relationships with the boards we serve, which will undoubtedly uplift our entire organization. Her dedication to service excellence and making a meaningful impact embodies our values. We are excited to welcome her to Texas! Post this

FirstService Residential Texas Region President Katie Ward shares:

"Jennifer brings years of leadership experience and a steadfast commitment to enhancing relationships with the boards we serve, which will undoubtedly uplift our entire organization. Her unwavering dedication to service excellence and making a meaningful impact on our clients perfectly embodies our values. We are excited to welcome her to Texas!"

Jennifer is a Lean Six Sigma Green Belt certified, a testament to her commitment to process improvement and operational efficiency. Her background is marked by a strong focus on service excellence, making her a respected leader in the industry.

Before her current position in Dallas, Jennifer was the Vice President of HOA Management Operations in Nevada, where she successfully led teams and initiatives, contributing to the overall growth and success of the organization. Her leadership style is defined by her ability to inspire teams, drive performance, and foster a culture of collaboration and innovation.

Outside of her professional life, Jennifer enjoys spending quality time with her family and has a passion for cooking. She finds joy in creating delicious meals that bring people together.

