FirstService Residential's New York City Office Achieves WELL Certified™ Gold for Workplace Wellness Excellence

These efforts include installing advanced air sensors that continuously monitor air quality throughout the office and notify staff when action must be taken, filtered drinking water that exceeds typical benchmarks, and partnering with a local florist, QG Floral + Landscape, to incorporate lush plants and greenery throughout the office. Additionally, FirstService Residential has implemented measures to mitigate noise pollution, and the office layout was designed to maximize the flow of natural light, fostering a bright, peaceful, and inviting atmosphere for all associates and visitors to the office.

"This certification demonstrates FirstService Residential's commitment to sustainable solutions, extending beyond the communities we serve to include our own offices," said Kelly Dougherty, president of FirstService Energy, the company's energy advisory affiliate. "We hold our workplaces to the same high standards of health and wellness that we champion for residents in the communities we serve, creating environments where our associates can thrive."

David Diestel, chief executive officer, celebrated this significant milestone with the team during a ribbon-cutting ceremony and a "day of wellness" at the Manhattan office on November 21.

He stated, "We continue to invest in New York City, more optimistic than ever about the growth and importance of this world-class urban market. Our flagship office here serves as a crucial meeting point for our associates, REALTORS®, owners, and clients, bringing the local community and the industry together."

Stephen Dunmore, president of FirstService Residential New York added, "Our associates are at the heart of everything we do, and their well-being is integral to our success. Achieving WELL Certified™ Gold reflects our dedication to creating a workplace that supports their health and wellness, empowering them to continue delivering exceptional service to the property teams and communities we proudly manage across NYC."

This accomplishment builds on FirstService Residential's reputation as a people-first organization. Recently, Indeed named the company a Work Wellbeing 100 Company, further emphasizing its leadership in cultivating workplaces where employees feel valued and supported.

