FirstTeam Real Estate Launches Flex with Notable to Give Sellers a Competitive Edge

New pay-at-close program helps FirstTeam agents win more listings, reduce friction for sellers, and close deals faster.
STAMFORD, Conn., Aug. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FirstTeam® Real Estate, a top-performing independent brokerage, has partnered with Notable to launch Flex; a new listing solution that gives home sellers access to up to $50,000 to prepare their homes for market, with no upfront costs and nothing due until the home sells.
With Flex, sellers can invest in pre-listing updates such as painting, repairs, staging, landscaping, and more, all without financial stress or delays. The funds can also cover unexpected costs during escrow like buyer-requested repairs or inspection issues, helping keep deals on track and transactions smooth.
Built with speed, transparency, and flexibility in mind, Flex is designed to help FirstTeam agents stand out in listing appointments, win more business, and drive faster, higher-value closings. The partnership reflects a shared mission to simplify the home-selling journey and eliminate the friction that often holds sellers back. Notable's pay-at-close model empowers agents to lead with solutions, while giving sellers confidence and control without sacrificing their cash flow.
"At FirstTeam, results matter; Flex delivers," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "It's a practical, powerful tool that helps agents win more listings, reduce time on market, and get sellers top dollar. That's exactly why we built Notable."
"Flex provides our agents with a distinct competitive edge in today's market. It enables sellers to showcase their homes at the highest level without financial strain, while equipping our agents with a compelling, solutions-driven advantage when securing listings. Partnering with Notable reflects FirstTeam's commitment to innovation, empowerment, and consistently delivering exceptional results for our clients." said Michele Harrington, CEO at FirstTeam® Real Estate.
To learn more, visit: www.notablefi.com
About Notable Finance
Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable helps sellers unlock their home's potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals.
Our mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Our vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, service pros, and stagers - offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results.
Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748.
Learn more at www.notablefi.com
About FirstTeam®
FirstTeam® is a premier real estate brokerage and founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), boasting a near 50-year legacy of excellence & market leadership. Our Behind the Agent™ philosophy empowers agents with advanced marketing strategy, technology, and comprehensive support to deliver exceptional client service and achieve unprecedented career success. Since 1976, FirstTeam® has earned the trust of more than 250,000 home buyers and sellers, solidifying its reputation as one of the largest independent brokerages. To learn more, visit: FirstTeam.com.
