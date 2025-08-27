FirstTeam Real Estate Launches Flex with Notable to Give Sellers a Competitive Edge

Flex gives our agents a distinct edge in today's market, enabling sellers to showcase their homes at the highest level without financial strain. Partnering with Notable reflects First Team's commitment to innovation and delivering exceptional results." Michele Harrington, CEO, First Team Real Estate Post this

Built with speed, transparency, and flexibility in mind, Flex is designed to help FirstTeam agents stand out in listing appointments, win more business, and drive faster, higher-value closings. The partnership reflects a shared mission to simplify the home-selling journey and eliminate the friction that often holds sellers back. Notable's pay-at-close model empowers agents to lead with solutions, while giving sellers confidence and control without sacrificing their cash flow.

"At FirstTeam, results matter; Flex delivers," said Austin Lane, CEO & Founder of Notable. "It's a practical, powerful tool that helps agents win more listings, reduce time on market, and get sellers top dollar. That's exactly why we built Notable."

"Flex provides our agents with a distinct competitive edge in today's market. It enables sellers to showcase their homes at the highest level without financial strain, while equipping our agents with a compelling, solutions-driven advantage when securing listings. Partnering with Notable reflects FirstTeam's commitment to innovation, empowerment, and consistently delivering exceptional results for our clients." said Michele Harrington, CEO at FirstTeam® Real Estate.

About Notable Finance

Notable is a pay-at-close financing solution that provides homeowners with an unsecured line of credit to cover home preparation costs, with no payments due until the home sells. With over $1 billion in credit issued across 33,000 transactions, Notable helps sellers unlock their home's potential while empowering agents to close faster, more competitive deals.

Our mission is to empower homeowners and agents with flexible financial tools that enhance the home-selling process. Our vision is to become the leading fintech partner for real estate professionals, service pros, and stagers - offering simple, accessible financial products that remove friction and drive results.

Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Notable operates across the U.S. and is trusted by leading real estate brands. Loans are provided by Notable Finance, LLC, NMLS #1824748.

About FirstTeam®

FirstTeam® is a premier real estate brokerage and founding member of Leading Real Estate Companies of the World® (LeadingRE), boasting a near 50-year legacy of excellence & market leadership. Our Behind the Agent™ philosophy empowers agents with advanced marketing strategy, technology, and comprehensive support to deliver exceptional client service and achieve unprecedented career success. Since 1976, FirstTeam® has earned the trust of more than 250,000 home buyers and sellers, solidifying its reputation as one of the largest independent brokerages. To learn more, visit: FirstTeam.com.

