Fischer & Wieser Unveils Bold New Everyday and Seasonal Flavors for 2025

Fischer & Wieser, the beloved Texas Hill Country brand known for its bold, handcrafted flavors, is launching an expanded lineup of jams and sauces for 2025. The new collection includes everyday favorites like Hot Peach & Honey Sauce and Garlic & Onion Jam, as well as limited-edition seasonal preserves such as Bourbon Cranberry and Toasted Cinnamon Pear.
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas, June 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fischer & Wieser, renowned for delivering bold, handcrafted flavor straight from the heart of the Texas Hill Country, is proud to announce an exciting expansion of its jams and sauces. Building on a legacy of culinary creativity and small-batch craftsmanship, the brand is introducing innovative new everyday offerings and seasonal specialties that push the boundaries of traditional recipes.
"Our passion has always been about creating unique flavors that surprise and delight," said Case D. Fischer, CEO and President of Fischer & Wieser. "This new lineup brings together the best ingredients with fresh, inventive ideas, offering our customers even more ways to experience the joy of great food with their friends and family."
New Fischer & Wieser Sauces
- Hot Peach & Honey Sauce 14.75oz – A vibrant blend of jalapeño peppers, ripe peaches, and locally sourced sweet Texas honey, delivering the perfect balance of sweet heat.
- Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce 11oz – Featuring Vermont maple syrup, smoky chipotle peppers, and vine-ripened tomatoes for a rich, bold flavor experience.
New Fischer & Wieser Jams
- Garlic & Onion Jam 10.9oz – A savory farmstead classic, expertly blending roasted garlic and sweet caramelized onions.
- Peach & Bacon Jam 10.9oz– Juicy peaches meet savory bacon in a jam that's perfect for breakfast, burgers, and beyond.
Seasonal Limited-Edition Preserves
- Cinnamon Orange Tomato Preserves 7.75oz – A warm, spiced preserve where vine-ripened tomatoes are combined with oranges and a touch of cinnamon for a unique, comforting spread.
- Bourbon Cranberry Preserves 7.75oz – Tart cranberries and smooth Kentucky bourbon combine to create a rich, spirited preserve perfect for holiday gatherings.
- Orange Apricot Marmalade 7.75oz – A sunny blend of zesty Seville orange peels and sweet apricots, this marmalade brings a bright, citrus-forward flavor to breakfast and baking.
- Toasted Cinnamon Pear Preserves 7.75oz – Ripe, juicy pears infused with warm toasted cinnamon, offering a cozy, aromatic preserve ideal for fall and winter occasions.
These limited-edition offerings celebrate the seasons with rich, unexpected flavor combinations crafted to elevate any table.
As Fischer & Wieser continues to innovate and honor its culinary roots, these new products are poised to further the brand's reputation for bringing extraordinary flavor to everyday meals.
All new 2025 F&W products will be available immediately to wholesale customers through Faire.com and company representatives.
For consumers, the new everyday F&W sauces and jams are currently available for sale at specialty stores, FWfarmstead.com and company-owned retail stores. The F&W Seasonal Limited-Edition Preserves will be available after August 1st.
For more information about Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods, visit FWfarmstead.com.
Jordan Lee
Phone: 727-977-8887
Email: [email protected]
Instagram: @fischerandwieser
Facebook: @fischerandwieser
Media Contact
Jordan Lee, Fischer & Wieser, 7279778887, [email protected], https://www.fwfarmstead.com/
SOURCE Fischer & Wieser
Share this article