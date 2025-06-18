Fischer & Wieser Unveils Bold New Everyday and Seasonal Flavors for 2025

Our passion has always been about creating unique flavors that surprise and delight." - Case D. Fischer, CEO and President of Fischer & Wieser. Post this

New Fischer & Wieser Sauces

Hot Peach & Honey Sauce 14.75oz – A vibrant blend of jalapeño peppers, ripe peaches, and locally sourced sweet Texas honey, delivering the perfect balance of sweet heat.

Maple Chipotle BBQ Sauce 11oz – Featuring Vermont maple syrup, smoky chipotle peppers, and vine-ripened tomatoes for a rich, bold flavor experience.

New Fischer & Wieser Jams

Garlic & Onion Jam 10.9oz – A savory farmstead classic, expertly blending roasted garlic and sweet caramelized onions.

Peach & Bacon Jam 10.9oz– Juicy peaches meet savory bacon in a jam that's perfect for breakfast, burgers, and beyond.

Seasonal Limited-Edition Preserves

Cinnamon Orange Tomato Preserves 7.75oz – A warm, spiced preserve where vine-ripened tomatoes are combined with oranges and a touch of cinnamon for a unique, comforting spread.

Bourbon Cranberry Preserves 7.75oz – Tart cranberries and smooth Kentucky bourbon combine to create a rich, spirited preserve perfect for holiday gatherings.

Bourbon Cranberry Preserves 7.75oz – Tart cranberries and smooth Kentucky bourbon combine to create a rich, spirited preserve perfect for holiday gatherings.

Orange Apricot Marmalade 7.75oz – A sunny blend of zesty Seville orange peels and sweet apricots, this marmalade brings a bright, citrus-forward flavor to breakfast and baking.

These limited-edition offerings celebrate the seasons with rich, unexpected flavor combinations crafted to elevate any table.

As Fischer & Wieser continues to innovate and honor its culinary roots, these new products are poised to further the brand's reputation for bringing extraordinary flavor to everyday meals.

All new 2025 F&W products will be available immediately to wholesale customers through Faire.com and company representatives.

For consumers, the new everyday F&W sauces and jams are currently available for sale at specialty stores, FWfarmstead.com and company-owned retail stores. The F&W Seasonal Limited-Edition Preserves will be available after August 1st.

For more information about Fischer & Wieser Specialty Foods, visit FWfarmstead.com.

