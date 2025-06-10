Fisent BizAI Adds Intelligent Actions to Further Accelerate GenAI Business Process Automation

"Actions demonstrate Fisent's commitment to making a product that can easily apply GenAI to process automation across a variety of use cases and industries," explained Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. Post this

Split: intelligently segment complex documents or content into targeted sections, preparing them for further processing

Classify: automatically identify and categorize content types with high accuracy

Extract: precisely pull specific data points from various content sources

Verify: cross-reference and validate extracted information against predefined criteria

Analyze: provide contextual insights, answers, and recommendations based on processed content

"Actions demonstrate Fisent's commitment to making a product that can easily apply GenAI to process automation across a variety of use cases and industries," explained Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "By creating these modular, intelligent functions, we're empowering organizations to quickly automate complex process workflows across any division of the company."

Fisent BizAI customers appreciate the solution's model optionality which allows them to leverage and easily switch to any of the public or proprietary LLMs available today. Depending on the Actions leveraged in a given use case, companies may find one model works best for their purposes than another or that a new model offers novel benefits applicable to their use case. To optimize business outcomes, organizations can leverage Fisent's GenAI Efficacy Framework (GEF) to identify the most effective model for a use case based on a holistic view of key metrics like accuracy, speed, cost, and consistency.

Fisent Technologies is revolutionizing how business is performed by utilizing GenAI to power intelligent actions that enable the automation of common enterprise business processes. By creating a bridge between the enterprise application layer and the rapidly evolving ecosystem of Large Language Models, Fisent's Applied GenAI Process Automation solution, BizAI, enables process automation of time-consuming, repetitive, and human-dependent tasks such as complex contract analysis, new customer onboarding, customer request resolution, and purchase order fulfillment. By combining the power of new technologies and its industry expertise, Fisent creates solutions that are fast, efficient, and cost-effective for customers of all sizes, helping them to quickly and easily achieve their desired business outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com.

