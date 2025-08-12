Fisent Technologies Advances GenAI Process Automation with New Confidence Rating Capability

"GenAI models generally lack a mechanism to indicate their own reliability," said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "Our confidence rating capability solves this by providing a clear, intuitive way for businesses to identify what decisions should be triaged for human intervention." Post this

"GenAI models generally lack a mechanism to indicate their own reliability," said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "Our confidence rating capability solves this by providing a clear, intuitive way for businesses to identify what decisions should be triaged for human intervention. It's about evaluating GenAI outcomes with the same rigor you'd apply to human work, but at a speed and scale not possible with traditional methods."

Key features of the Fisent BizAI confidence rating capability include:

Multiple Confidence Assessment Methodologies: Different techniques to assess confidence are leveraged based on a customer's use case and priorities. Multi-model similarity compares the base model's outcome against responses from multiple peer or superior LLMs to calculate a confidence rating. This approach is predictive of confidence, not accuracy, acknowledging that even a highly confident model can be inaccurate if trained on flawed data.

Predictive Confidence for Human Review: Helps users determine if a GenAI outcome needs human intervention, effectively identifying items in an automated workflow that require additional scrutiny.

Dynamic Weighting: Allows confidence rating to be sensitized based on the criticality of the task. For example, in a mortgage document, essential data like transaction price or borrower names can be weighted for higher confidence requirements compared to less critical information.

Semantic Confidence Ratings: Provides intuitive semantic assessments (e.g., very low, low, medium, high, or very high confidence) rather than potentially numerical scores that may be more challenging to interpret.

Machine learning models inherently provide a confidence score, indicating the likelihood of a classification or prediction being correct. However, GenAI models, while powerful enough to generate complex outputs, typically lack this crucial self-assessment, presenting all answers with an unflagging certainty, even when they may be incorrect.

Fisent's new confidence rating capability for BizAI is now available and has proven particularly valuable in complex document processing scenarios such as information identification and analysis of mortgage contracts, insurance claims, and legal documents, where the cost and impact of errors are significant.

