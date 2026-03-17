Fisent Technologies Introduces Tabulate Spreadsheet Standardization Capability to its Applied GenAI Process Automation Platform

"Tabulate is a major milestone in our mission to transform unstructured information into high-quality, usable data for enterprise process automation," explains Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. Post this

Fisent's new Tabulate function solves this challenge by leveraging LLMs to embed data transformation logic directly into the extraction workflow. This ensures that fragmented information is converted into clean, standardized data types, without requiring extensive manual post-processing or the use of middleware.

"Given the ubiquity of large spreadsheets, Tabulate is a major milestone in our mission to transform unstructured information into high-quality, usable data for enterprise process automation," explains Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "By aligning AI reasoning with high-scale transformation, we are giving enterprises the power to standardize even the most complex spreadsheets for automated workflows, critical reporting, and accurate analytics."

Key features of Tabulate include:

Search and Identification: Identifies correct tables, headers, and table boundaries, even in spreadsheets with multiple tables and inconsistent naming, layout, and formatting.





System Readiness: Automatically normalizes inconsistent formats to ensure downstream systems receive clean standardized data (e.g., converting January 15, 2026 and 01/15/26 into a single standard).





Cost Efficiency: Drastically reduces token usage and operational costs for standard data cleaning tasks like date parsing or numeric cleanup by avoiding more expensive LLM inference.





usage and operational costs for standard data cleaning tasks like date parsing or numeric cleanup by avoiding more expensive LLM inference. Speed and Determinism: By utilizing direct transformation operations, processing is significantly faster and results are significantly more deterministic.





Automated Sanitization: Removes formatting, symbols, and artifacts from extracted tables to ensure data integrity across tasks and departments.

The Tabulate capability is already in production to solve critical bottlenecks for Fisent customers doing insurance underwriting and commercial lending. Additionally, Fisent customers in financial services are using the capability to align with enterprise data standards, ensuring sanitized data is ready for financial crime and risk management reporting in cloud data warehouses such as Snowflake.

About Fisent

Fisent turns unstructured enterprise content into automated outcomes. Fisent BizAI is a Agentic AI software solution that reliably understands and processes any content within complex enterprise workflows. By leveraging the power of GenAI models, Fisent's Applied GenAI Process Automation solution enables process automation of time-consuming repetitive tasks. It is production-proven with Fortune 500 customers including those in highly regulated industries such as banking, insurance, and wealth management. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com.

Media Contact

Mark Tordik, Fisent Technologies, 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], www.fisent.com

SOURCE Fisent Technologies