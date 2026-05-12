Fisent Technologies Puts the Power of Applied GenAI Process Automation in the Hands of the Enterprise with Fisent BizAI Studio

"Fisent BizAI Studio manifests three years of product development and ongoing capability enhancements into an intuitive, user-facing application," explains Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. Post this

"Fisent BizAI Studio manifests three years of product development and ongoing capability enhancements into an intuitive, user-facing application," explains Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "By transitioning from technical API configurations to a low-code command center, we have made the industry's most popular Applied GenAI Process Automation solution even easier to apply in all the places an enterprise has knowledge-dependent tasks that would benefit from trusted AI automation."

Key capabilities of Fisent BizAI Studio include:

Design Agent: a goal-based design tool that lets users generate multi-action workflows from a single natural language prompt in less than 30 seconds.

Agentic Actions: configure and apply the full Fisent BizAI Agentic Actions Framework, including Classify, Split, Extract, Verify, Analyze, and Tabulate, to model human cognition of unstructured, multi-modal content.

Full Lifecycle Support: enables the end-to-end management of AI-driven workflows, from initial design and iterative testing to production deployment, within a controlled environment featuring review gates, versioning, and traceability.

Integrated GenAI Efficacy Framework (GEF): allows users to leverage the framework's model guidance and evaluation capabilities directly within their workflows to identify the most effective model and configurations based on accuracy, speed, efficacy, and consistency.

Unified Feature Management: specialized capabilities, such as confidence rating, can now be visualized and enabled through a simple toggle within the interface.

Fisent BizAI converts complex unstructured content, such as home inspection reports and insurance claims, into reliable, structured data required to enable end-to-end automation of enterprise workflows. With Fisent BizAI Studio, non-technical teams are now able to rapidly deploy these automations and iteratively refine them.

About Fisent

Fisent turns unstructured enterprise content into automated outcomes. Fisent BizAI is an agentic AI software solution that reliably understands and processes any content within complex enterprise workflows. By leveraging the power of GenAI models, Fisent's Applied GenAI Process Automation solution enables process automation of time-consuming repetitive tasks. It is production-proven with Fortune 500 customers including those in highly regulated industries such as banking, insurance, and wealth management. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com.

Media Contact

Mark Tordik, Fisent Technologies, 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], www.fisent.com

SOURCE Fisent Technologies