Fisent Technologies Raises $2 Million to Date with Follow-On Seed Round

New Investment Led by Cloudberry Pioneer Investments and Pega Underscores Market Demand for Applied GenAI Process Automation Solutions

TORONTO, May 30, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fisent Technologies, a pioneer in Applied GenAI Process Automation, has extended its seed round, bringing its total investment to date to $2 million USD. Cloudberry Pioneer Investments ("Cloudberry"), a Luxembourg-based investment firm, joins existing investors, including Pega, Sand Dollar Capital, and other prominent entrepreneurs, to fuel the company's continued growth. The additional funding will enable Fisent to expand its team and further advance the capabilities of its BizAI platform.

"This new endorsement by Cloudberry and recommitment from Pega is a tremendous validation of our solution and the market enthusiasm for Applied GenAI Process Automation," said Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "This follow-on investment will be instrumental in strengthening our technology and enabling us to effectively address the demand we are witnessing across multiple industries and use cases."

The Fisent BizAI solution enables end-to-end automation of repetitive business tasks through the application of proprietary and publicly available LLMs. Easily integrated with enterprise systems, Fisent dramatically increases back-office efficiencies by reducing the manual work associated with human interpretation of different types of data and content. In a matter of weeks, enterprises can deploy BizAI to increase efficiency, reduce costs, improve accuracy of tasks, and enable faster, more informed decision-making for improved business outcomes.

Investor Commentary

"Fisent's application of GenAI for process automation is quickly unlocking new levels of speed, accuracy, and intelligence in enterprise workflows. By making it easy to harness GenAI for basic process automation, Fisent is not just redressing basic breakpoints in crucial business processes; it is extending automation pathways from existing enterprise systems. We're proud to back a team that's building the future of intelligent operations." – Mahir Sahin, Founding Partner, Cloudberry Pioneer Investments

"Fisent BizAI takes a unique approach to harnessing GenAI to streamline human-dependent tasks for enterprises, and their customers' successes made following up on our initial investment an easy decision. Pega's participation in this additional round underscores our strong belief in Fisent's mission within the rapidly evolving process automation market and the significant impact this company will have." – Jason Masciarelli, VP, Launchpad GTM & Pega Ventures

About Fisent

Fisent Technologies is revolutionizing how business is performed by utilizing GenAI to power intelligent actions that enable the automation of common enterprise business processes. By creating a bridge between the enterprise application layer and the rapidly evolving ecosystem of Large Language Models, Fisent's Applied GenAI Process Automation solution, BizAI, enables process automation of time-consuming repetitive tasks such as complex contract analysis, new customer onboarding, customer request resolution, and purchase order fulfillment. By combining the power of new technologies and its industry expertise, Fisent creates solutions that are fast, efficient, and cost-effective for customers of all sizes, helping them to achieve their desired business outcomes. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com.

Media Contact

