Fisent Technologies Realizes Over 365% Growth in Recurring Revenue in 2025 as Adoption of Applied GenAI Process Automation Accelerates

"2025 was the year Applied GenAI Process Automation became an imperative. As compared to the challenges with testing and trialing AI agents today, our customers are in production with Fisent BizAI implementations operating at scale across many use cases." – Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent Post this

Fisent's performance in 2025 demonstrated a powerful combination of growth at scale, market traction, and operational efficiency, with the company close to doubling its global team. The company continued its product leadership in the category with the release of Fisent's agentic "Actions Framework," the addition of self-serve configuration through the BizAI Studio, and deepened content-processing capabilities. This was supported by the successful completion of $2 million in seed funding from industry leaders such as Pegasystems and Cloudberry Ventures.

"2025 was the year Applied GenAI Process Automation became an imperative," explains Adrian Murray, Founder and CEO of Fisent. "As compared to the challenges with testing and trialing AI agents today, our customers are in production with Fisent BizAI implementations operating at scale across many use cases. Unlike AI applications that simply process data, we are transforming unstructured enterprise content to eradicate bottlenecks and unlock valuable enterprise outcomes. And we're just getting started."

Additional milestones achieved by Fisent in 2025 include:

Customer Deployments Across the Enterprise

Serving customers across banking, lending, wealth management, and insurance industries that generate over $30 billion in annual revenue

On average, customers have at least three Fisent BizAI use cases in production

90% of customers brought at least one new use case into production in 2025

All existing customers have identified additional use cases to be delivered in 2026

Deployments automate outcomes across enterprise functions such as operations, finance, customer service, sales, legal, and compliance

Product Innovation and Security

Launched the new Fisent BizAI Studio, providing Fisent BizAI customers with a self-service environment and real-time visibility into use case performance.

Introduced BizAI Actions, a suite of specialized capabilities that work in concert to transform unstructured data into automated outcomes.

Built a confidence rating capability that uses multiple techniques to determine predictive confidence, allowing organizations to automate repetitive expert decision-making with the same rigor and auditability as human-led processes.

Enhanced its GenAI Efficacy Framework (GEF) to augment the testing and analysis of our customers' use cases pre-and post-production.

Completed comprehensive penetration testing and a 2025 SOC 2 Type 2 audit with an expanded scope, ensuring Fisent BizAI meets the highest security and compliance standards for regulated industries.

Deepened content processing and model evaluation capabilities strengthened the scalability and reliability of the platform.

Notable Customer Successes in 2025

Maintained momentum in financial services as AEGIS London, CMG Financial, one of the world's largest wealth management firms, and multiple prominent banks selected Fisent BizAI to automate complex, human-dependent tasks.

In manufacturing, Westinghouse Electric implemented Fisent BizAI in 2025 to streamline parts and equipment fulfillment for nuclear plants.

Industry Leadership and Recognition

In 2026, Fisent will continue to expand its footprint through the conversion of its healthy pipeline of Fortune 500 companies, of which many will be leveraging Fisent BizAI as an enterprise solution. For many of these organizations, unstructured content processing represents the last mile of automation, leading to tens of millions of dollars in value unlock. By delivering high-precision results and seamless integration with legacy infrastructure, Fisent ensures companies can continue moving beyond AI experimentation and into full-scale production to unlock meaningful business outcomes.

About Fisent

Fisent turns unstructured enterprise content into automated outcomes. Fisent BizAI is a zero-retention agentic software solution that reliably understands and processes any content within complex enterprise workflows. By leveraging the power of GenAI models, Fisent's Applied GenAI Process Automation solution enables process automation of time-consuming repetitive tasks. It is production-proven with Fortune 500 customers including those in highly regulated industries such as banking, insurance, and wealth management. For more information, please visit: www.fisent.com.

Media Contact

Mark Tordik, Fisent Technologies, 1 215-644-6502, [email protected], www.fisent.com

SOURCE Fisent Technologies