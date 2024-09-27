Fisher Auction Company will handle the Sale of a residential property with multifamily redevelopment upside in Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fisher Auction Company is pleased to present via a Live Auction Event a residential home on an 8,580± SF lot in the exclusive Harbordale Subdivision in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Live Auction Event will be on-site Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 11:00AM ET.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fisher Auction Company is pleased to present via a Live Auction Event a residential home on an 8,580± SF lot in the exclusive Harbordale Subdivision in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. The Live Auction Event will be on-site Thursday, October 17, 2024, at 11:00AM ET.

The residential property is situated on a large .20± acre lot with RML- 25 Zoning which permits existing single family and multifamily development. The current home features a classic design with true Old Florida Charm that includes a newer modern Kitchen, ornate crown molding, beautiful hardwood and luxury vinyl plank floors, and custom exterior lighting.

The highly sought-after Harbordale Subdivision is near the Lauderdale Yacht Club, 15th Street Fisheries, public boat ramps and marinas, major recreation, retail, entertainment venues, Downtown Fort Lauderdale, area beaches, and Fort Lauderdale International Airport.

"With the superb location and potential multifamily redevelopment opportunity, we are confident this Property will draw significant interest from prospective buyers," said Lamar P. Fisher, Chief Executive Officer of Fisher Auction Company.

Fisher Auction Company has previously handled numerous high-profile auctions including the former Versace Mansion, breathtaking private islands and multi-million dollar properties of business executives, celebrities and professional athletes. Fisher most recently handled the sale of the Crowne Plaza Universal Hotel in Orlando, Florida selling at $36.77 Million.

About Fisher Auction Company

A family-owned business founded in 1967 and based in Pompano Beach, FL, Fisher Auction Company is comprised of highly trained and skilled individuals with backgrounds in auctioneering, real estate, development, finance, accounting, law, appraising, banking, sales and marketing. The Firm is dedicated to a superior code of ethics with the highest degree of professionalism.

Media Contact

Paul Fisher, Fisher Auction Company, 1 7542204120, [email protected], fisherauction.com

SOURCE Fisher Auction Company