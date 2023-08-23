Fisher Auction Company will handle the Sale of the Assets of AireHealth, Inc., a Remote Patient Respiratory Care Platform

Fisher Auction Company is pleased to present at an Online Absolute Auction, the Assets of AireHealth, Inc. The offering includes all Patents, Software, Hardware and Intellectual Property associated with AireHealth, Inc. The Online Auction will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, starting at 11:00AM ET and concluding at 1:00PM ET, subject to any time extensions, on Fisher Auction Company's Exclusive Bidding Platform.

MIAMI, Aug. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fisher Auction Company is pleased to present at an Online Absolute Auction, the Assets of AireHealth, Inc. The offering includes all Patents, Software, Hardware and Intellectual Property associated with AireHealth, Inc. The Online Auction will be held on Wednesday, September 13, 2023, starting at 11:00AM ET and concluding at 1:00PM ET, subject to any time extensions, on Fisher Auction Company's Exclusive Bidding Platform.

AireHealth, Inc. offers an FDA-cleared Bluetooth-enabled nebulizer for medication delivery connected through APIs to a digital platform. The AireHealth technology allows doctors access to real-time patient data, thus uniquely serving the digital health market for remote patient monitoring (RPM) of chronic respiratory illness.

The Assets in the Offering include: Nebulizer Devices Ready for commercialization (Connected and Non-connected); Companion Phone App Software (capture connected nebulizer data for medication adherence tracking); Component inventory and tooling to build 3,500 nebulizers; Validated processes and vendors to manufacture nebulizer devices; Nebulizer Design History File and FDA 510(k) Clearance for US commercialization; Achelous Lung Function Analyzer (ALFA) Device (prototype developed); ALFA Software with AI capability (prototype developed); API Software to transfer data to customers' data hub; Intellectual Property (seven (7) Patents granted and three (3) Patents in review); Digital Assets such as Website, Social Media Sites, Corporate and Brand Logos, Videos, Content, etc.; and Clinical Data, Lung Sound Database, and Quality Management System Documents.

"With the unfortunate rise in respiratory illness and disease throughout the United States, coupled with the digital health market's current value of $88 billion (forecasted to reach $265 Billion by 2030), the market is primed for a Remote Patient Respiratory Care Platform like Airehealth, Inc.," said Lamar P. Fisher, CEO of Fisher Auction Company. "Given the quality of the Assets and the growing market, we are confident this sale will draw significant interest from prospective buyers around the world."

Fisher Auction Company has previously handled numerous high-profile auctions including the former Versace Mansion, breathtaking private islands and multi-million dollar properties of business executives, celebrities and professional athletes. Fisher most recently handled the sale of the Crowne Plaza Universal Hotel in Orlando, Florida selling at $36.77 Million.

A family-owned business founded in 1967 and based in Pompano Beach, FL, Fisher Auction Company is comprised of highly trained and skilled individuals with backgrounds in auctioneering, real estate, development, finance, accounting, law, appraising, banking, sales and marketing. The Firm is dedicated to a superior code of ethics with the highest degree of professionalism.

Paul Fisher, Fisher Auction Company, 1 7542204120, [email protected], fisherauction.com

