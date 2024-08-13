Fisher Space Pen -- The Ultimate Back-to-School Writing Companion

When you put your mind to it, there are a lot of ways to incorporate writing throughout the day and pens are wonderful tools to write with. Let them use fun gel pens and pretty colored pens and experiment with which pens or pencils write well, and which don't. Post this

"I find that writing by hand, whether in cursive or print, is an extremely valuable skill to have," says third-grade teacher Laura Sloan of Willow Creek Elementary in Riverton, Wyoming. "A lot of research proves that writing by hand helps you remember things better than typing.

"Regardless of the subject, writing about what kids are learning about greatly improves comprehension of that topic," Sloan adds. "When you put your mind to it, there are a lot of ways to incorporate writing throughout the day and pens are wonderful tools to write with. Let them use fun gel pens and pretty colored pens and experiment with which pens or pencils write well, and which don't. Let them use fun paper with a border around it, get them comic book paper, get them blank bound books that are specially meant to write in so they can feel like real published authors. Let them draw pictures. Encourage them to get creative in their writing and tell stories."

Backpacker Space Pens are the obvious choice for students and teachers alike. The pen that truly goes anywhere, writes everywhere, and attaches to everything! The Backpacker Space Pen can hang upside down forever yet function immediately when needed. Attach them to keys, backpacks, belt loops and write whatever you want, whenever you want.

Pens That Make the Grade: Fisher Space Pens are as reliable as a good teacher and the need for the ultimate writing device that will withstand the demands of a school year never fades. Grade papers, write notes, and create lesson plans with the confidence, functionality, and style of Fisher Pens. Our Bullet or Cerakote Space Pens are great choices for those helping to nurture brilliance.

Permission to Pen: Writing during a school year isn't just for students and teachers. Here's a reminder of all those permission slips parents need to sign, the homework needing reviewed, along with the notes, chores, and to-do lists yet to come. In the busy, hectic, fast-paced life of every parent, make sure to have a pen that works without fail every time and writes in a style all your own.

A Legacy of Excellence: Since its inception, the Fisher Space Pen has been a symbol of innovation and quality. Its pressurized ink cartridge ensures smooth and consistent writing, whether you're jotting down notes in a lecture hall or sketching ideas for a science project. With a variety of styles and finishes, there's a Fisher Space Pen to suit anyone's personality and the ideal tool for people of all ages and who need a reliable pen that can handle any school-year challenge.

About Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 75-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with Space X. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA's astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn't fail. For more info on Fisher Space Pen

