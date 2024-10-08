Fisher Space Pen Unveils New Fall Color Collection with Cerakote® Finish

"Our customers have always appreciated the combination of functionality and style in our pens, and this new collection offers even more ways to express their personal taste while enjoying the unparalleled performance of a Fisher Space Pen," said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. Post this

Reflecting the serene elegance of autumn, Satin Aluminum captures the subtle shimmer of morning frost on fallen leaves. This sleek, modern finish adds a touch of contemporary sophistication, perfect for those who appreciate the quiet beauty of the season. Embrace the tranquility of fall with this timeless shade.

Inspired by the US Marine Corps and the vibrant hues of fall leaves, USMC Red embodies strength and passion. This bold, rich color mirrors the bright reds of autumn, where every tree seems to be ablaze with color. Perfect for honoring the Marines AND embracing the fiery beauty of fall, USMC Red adds intensity to your collection.

"In partnership with Cerakote® by NIC Industries, we are thrilled to introduce these new colors just in time for the fall season," said Matt Fisher, Vice President of Fisher Space Pen Co. "Our customers have always appreciated the combination of functionality and style in our pens, and this new collection offers even more ways to express their personal taste while enjoying the unparalleled performance of a Fisher Space Pen."

Each pen is crafted with the same precision and durability that Fisher Space Pen is renowned for, ensuring a smooth and reliable writing experience in any environment – from the depths of the ocean to the vacuum of space.

Cerakote is an innovative coating method that creates a thin layer of ceramic and polymer on the surface to protect the material from corrosion and enhance its functionality. Across industries, Cerakote technology has proven to be superior to other coating methods for its corrosion resistance and temperature stability. Moreover, Cerakote comes in hundreds of beautiful colors that can make any surface more visually pleasing.

Fisher's partnership with Cerakote is a way to offer their classic, ruggedly reliable pens to people who need them the most. They make great gifts for every space explorer, writer, worker, first responder, hunter or angler who needs the assistance of a great writing instrument. The addition of Satin Aluminum and USMC Red, Fisher now has pens available in eight unique Cerakote colors.

The Fall Color Collection with Cerakote® Finish is available now on the Fisher Space Pen website. Limited quantities are being made available with each initial launch. Space Pen fans will have a chance to vote for their favorite color out of each pairing launched. Additional Cerakote color launches will be released on October 15, October 22 and October 19.

About Fisher Space Pen: Fisher Space Pen Co. is a 76-year-old American manufacturer of ballpoint pens, with the notable distinction of being the only ballpoint pen used on every crewed flight into space since Apollo 7 back in 1968 and most recently with Space X. While pressurized technology made it possible for NASA's astronauts to write in space, it also provided writing capabilities in all weather, underwater, over oil and grease, and from -30 to +250 degrees Fahrenheit. These pens are the perfect tool for trade professionals, first responders, military personnel, rugged outdoor enthusiasts, trekkers, backpackers, industrial manufacturers, underwater divers, and anyone who values a pen that doesn't fail. For more info on Fisher Space Pen

Media Contact

Chase Taylor, Fisher Space Pen Co., 1 4065441811, [email protected], https://www.spacepen.com/

Kevin Neuendorf, Fisher Space Pen Co., 1 7193511160, [email protected], https://www.spacepen.com/

SOURCE Fisher Space Pen Co.