Fishman Center for Total Eye Care Joins the Growing OCLI Vision Team, Expanding their New York City Footprint

"Having served the Queens community for over four decades, the merging of my practice will afford increased availability for my patients, and allow our doctors to provide ever increasing quality of ophthalmic care to the vast community we serve.", Post this

"I'm thrilled to have the first-rate doctors and surgeons at Fishman Center for Total Eye Care join the OCLI Vision Team," noted Tom Burke, SVP's CEO. "The practice is an incredible addition to our growing network in New York City and its surrounding counties."

The experienced team at Fishman Center for Total Eye Care provides first-class care across various ophthalmic disciplines. The clinics are located in Rego Park, NY at 92-29 Queens Boulevard and Jackson Heights, NY at 93-20A Roosevelt Avenue.

"As founder of the Fishman Center for Total Eye Care, I am proud to be joining OCLI Vision, one of the leading Ophthalmology practices in the United States. Having served the Queens community for over four decades, the merging of my practice will afford increased availability for my patients and allow our doctors to provide ever increasing quality of ophthalmic care to the vast community we serve.", stated Allen J. Fishman, MD.

The Bloom Organization, specialists in healthcare mergers and acquisitions, assisted in the transaction with Fishman Center for Total Eye Care.

For questions or further information regarding the OCLI Vision team or Spectrum Vision Partners, please contact:

Tom Burke

Chief Executive Officer

[email protected]

Greg Wappett

Chief Development Officer

[email protected]

About OCLI Vision:

Founded in 1997, OCLI Vision (http://www.ocli.net) is one of the leading ophthalmology practices in the United States. The practices of OCLI Vision offer eye care services at locations throughout New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia. OCLI Vision is led by a large group of highly skilled ophthalmologists and optometrists in each major sub-specialty of eye care who provide comprehensive eye care services, including treatment for cataracts, corneal disease, glaucoma, retinal disease, oculoplastics, refractive surgery, and neuro-ophthalmology.

About Spectrum Vision Partners:

Spectrum Vision Partners ("SVP") (http://www.spectrumvisionpartners.com) is a leading management services organization, serving the ophthalmology sector. With over 1,400 employees providing world-class practice management and administrative solutions to a network of nationally renowned, multi-specialty ophthalmologists in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and West Virginia, SVP supports over 60 clinic locations, five state-licensed ambulatory surgery centers, and over 150 surgeons, doctors and other medical professionals. SVP provides a comprehensive set of business support functions, including billing and collections, credential services, marketing, physician recruitment, ASC development, financial and accounting services, benefits and payroll management and information technology. The company's corporate service center is located at 825 East Gate Boulevard, Suite 111, Garden City, NY 11530.

About Blue Sea Capital:

Blue Sea Capital (http://www.blueseacapital.com) is a private equity firm based in West Palm Beach, Florida, that invests in growth-oriented lower middle market companies with EBITDA of up to $30 million. The firm has over $1.3 billion in committed capital and invests across three industry verticals: aerospace & defense, healthcare and industrial growth. Blue Sea Capital's strategy is to partner with talented leaders and differentiated companies, typically as the first or second institutional investor, and deliver strategic and operational value-add that drives growth acceleration, industry outperformance and business transformation.

Media Contact

Jerry Kapatos, Spectrum Vision Partners, 516-804-5200, [email protected]

Media Contact

Jerry Kapatos, OCLI Vision, 516-804-5200, [email protected], ocli.net

SOURCE OCLI Vision