FishPal Acquires Clubmate, Creating Europe's Leading Digital Angling Platform

FishPal has acquired Clubmate, the UK's leading club and fishery management platform, adding to its existing ownership of Scandinavian market leader Elveguiden. The combined businesses will operate under the FishPal brand, positioning it as Europe's leading digital angling platform offering memberships, permits, bookings, and admin tools for clubs, fisheries, and anglers. Financial terms weren't disclosed.

BURY ST. EDMUNDS, England, June 26, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FishPal today announced the acquisition of Clubmate, the UK's leading management platform for recreational angling clubs and fisheries, further strengthening its position as the leading technology platform for the European angling community.

Clubmate has become a trusted solution for angling clubs, fisheries, and governing bodies, helping organisations manage memberships, permits, bookings, communications, and administration more effectively. The platform's innovative approach and deep understanding of the needs of anglers have made it one of the most successful digital products in the sector.

Patrick Gimmestad-Emblem, Head of FishPal said "We have been extremely impressed by the quality of the Clubmate team, the strength of the product, and the loyal community they have built. Clubmate has grown fast to establish itself as an indispensable platform for angling clubs and fisheries, and we are excited to welcome the team into the FishPal family."

As part of FishPal, Clubmate will continue to operate and support its existing customers while benefiting from increased investment, product development resources, and opportunities for collaboration across the wider group.

Robert Harris, General Manager of Clubmate said "Over the last few years Clubmate has grown into the UK's leading management platform for angling clubs and fisheries, and a trusted source of guidance for many of them along the way. We've always had a lot in common with FishPal: the same job, at heart, of making fishing easier to run and easier to find. So joining the FishPal family is a natural next step. Together we can keep growing and keep building, for clubs and fisheries, for anglers, and for the whole angling community across the UK, Europe and beyond."

FishPal already owns Elveguiden, the market leader in Scandinavia. These businesses will be merged under the FishPal brand to provide anglers, fisheries, clubs, and river managers with a comprehensive suite of digital tools and services designed to support participation, conservation, and sustainable growth within the sport. They will also provide anglers with the more fishing choices in one place than ever before.

The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About FishPal

FishPal is a fishery management and bookings platform that receives 15m website visits annually, processes more than 80,000 rod bookings, and has over 100,000 registered customers. It provides the widest choice of angling opportunities in the UK, Ireland and Norway, along with engaging news and information.

FishPal is part of the larger SpeedyBooker group, which offers management tools and bookings channels to specialist accommodation and activity providers. It has grown to operate in 15 countries. These booking channels include BeachHuts.com, Britain's Finest, FishPal, Monasteries.com and UniversityRooms.com.

About Clubmate

Clubmate is a leading club and fishery management platform that helps 380 UK angling clubs, fisheries, and governing bodies manage memberships, permits, bookings, communications, and administration through a modern, easy-to-use digital platform.

Media Contact

Patrick Gimmestad-Emblem, FishPal, 44 07526633870, [email protected], https://www.fishpal.com/

SOURCE FishPal