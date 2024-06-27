Fit More in ShowMeCables' New 23-Inch-Wide, Open-Frame Server Racks

"Open-frame server racks keep your components cool and easy to access for quick maintenance," said Product Line Manager Tim Houghton. "The added benefit of our 23-inch-wide racks is that they can hold all sizes of components you have now or might have in the future." Post this

The four-post floor racks have a rock-solid base that can hold up to 881 pounds of equipment. Extra stability is provided by the two rear rack rails, which also offer almost unlimited attachment points for vertical and horizontal cable management devices. The frame of a four-post open-frame rack also protects gear from all sides while allowing air flow and quick access.

ShowMeCables' newly released 23-inch two-post floor racks have a smaller footprint and are easier to move than the four-post models. But they also feature rugged construction, able to steadily hold up to 750 pounds of equipment.

Along with the floor-standing models, the new 23-inch-wide line includes two open-frame wall-mount server racks, in either 6U or 9U. With two mounting rails in the front, they each hold up to 100 pounds of gear with a maximum depth of 24 inches. This is ideal for mounting both large and small networking equipment in tight quarters and where floor space is limited. They are made of cold-rolled steel and use threaded 12-24 screws for mounting components.

All models are shipped with mounting screws. To make these open-frame server racks even more functional, ShowMeCables carries a wide assortment of accessories. They include 23-inch-wide rack-mount drawers, shelves, spacers and cable managers. There are also brackets for mounting a 19-inch-wide component into a 23-inch-wide rack space.

ShowMeCables' new 23-inch-wide, open-frame server racks are in stock now and available for immediate shipment.

