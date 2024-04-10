FITCI & Living Well Youth Works Partner to Empower Youth Entrepreneurship & Career Exposure

"Setting kids up for success is really a gift to ourselves", says Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI CEO Post this

He met FITCI CEO Kathie Callahan Brady through another community service organization and found a kindred spirit. "If we want economic resilience and vitality," she says, "We have to fortify individuals and forge pathways for people to really thrive. That's what we do for entrepreneurs and what Living Well Youth Works does for the next generation."

The partnership's key elements will include an entrepreneurship competition, college and career fairs, and other special events. The incubator/accelerator will also collaborate in connecting teens to life science and biotechnology internships, including its own graduate companies and 70-plus current startup clients. Living Well Youth Works will maintain a presence at FITCI, supporting a wide range of youth-related initiatives.

6 aspects of the Living Well Youth Works success model:

Basic Needs Connection

Life Skills Training

College Tours

Success Plan Creation

Career, Trade, & Entrepreneurship Exposure

Peer Mentoring

Callahan Brady says that early exposure to different career options, especially in STEM, and having access to the steps to get there is invaluable. "Setting kids up for success is really a gift to ourselves."

Jackson concurs. "If we want young people to become successful, we have to surround them with successful people."

About FITCI: FITCI fosters entrepreneurial activity in Frederick, Maryland's science and technology industries. Its purpose is to enable the richly diverse field of emerging entrepreneurs; encourage innovation; and accelerate the development of commercially viable businesses that create the foundation of a healthy economy through the 4C's (coaching, connection, capital resources, and customers) within a cooperative environment.

About Living Well Youth Works: Living Well Youth Works is a youth development organization empowering young individuals through education, mentorship, and entrepreneurship programs.

