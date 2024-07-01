FITCI Announces Launch Celebration of New Innovation Center, Maryland's EDGE at 321

FITCI's CEO Kathie Callahan Brady says, "This isn't just a grand opening; we're going all out to show everyone that along with our partners, FITCI's commitment to driving innovation and supporting entrepreneurs knows no bounds." Post this

The event promises an exciting showcase of cutting-edge technologies, sustainable solutions, and scientific developments that are set to drive the future of innovation beyond Frederick.

The innovation center offers state-of-the-art wet lab spaces, collaborative shared lab spaces, offices, suites, an educational lab space, and a 4,200 square foot Base Camp community space, where entrepreneurs and ecosystem members are encouraged to collaborate and work together.

"Opening this center has been a 7 year long journey to level-up FITCI and expand our capabilities and support for entrepreneurs and startup businesses in Frederick" says FITCI's CEO Kathie Callahan Brady. "This isn't just a grand opening; we're going all out to show everyone that along with our partners, FITCI's commitment to driving innovation and supporting entrepreneurs knows no bounds."

FITCI invites all members of the community to join in celebrating this momentous occasion. Sponsorship opportunities are also available. For more information and to reserve a spot for the Launch Celebration, please visit http://www.fitci.org/event/launch

About FITCI:

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is a leading business incubator and accelerator dedicated to supporting technological innovation and the development of commercially viable businesses in Frederick. FITCI provides a range of resources, including advisory boards, entrepreneurial programming including an accelerator program and "Startup-U" courses, and access to state-of-the-art facilities to help entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses.

Andrew Paulochik, FITCI, 301-694-2999, [email protected], https://fitci.org/

