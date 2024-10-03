FITCI Celebrates 20 Years of Nurturing Entrepreneurship & Innovation with Anniversary Gala

20th anniversary celebration will be held October 17, 2024, at 5:00 PM

FREDERICK, Md., Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is pleased to announce its 20th anniversary celebration on October 17, 2024, at 5:00 PM. Join us for a memorable evening as we commemorate two decades of fostering entrepreneurship and innovation in Frederick County.

Since its launch in 2004, FITCI has been a singular resource for startups and emerging entrepreneurs in the science and technology sectors. Over the years, what began as a visionary public-private initiative, hosted by Hood College, has evolved into a vibrant hub of innovation – growing from just 6 labs and 4 offices into a multi-branch powerbase for more than 70 current clients, 200+ graduates/members served, and a 500+ member ecosystem linked to an innovation community hub with 32 private labs, 45 offices, multiple shared labs with 26 benches, professionally equipped common labs, and 1 CORE lab for education and training. This remarkable growth reflects FITCI's unwavering commitment to making essential resources accessible and supporting this community's entrepreneurs in ways designed to get them from start to success.

FITCI's 20th anniversary event highlights this incredible journey. It is a celebration of all the entrepreneurs and partners who have been integral to our success. Attendees will enjoy an evening filled with engaging conversations, inspiring stories, and a look back at the markers that have shaped FITCI's legacy, along with delectable food and drinks.

Event Details:

Date: October 17, 2024

Time: 5:00 PM

Location: FITCI/Maryland's EDGE at 321 Ballenger Center Drive

RSVP: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/fitci-20th-year-celebration-tickets-999452468237?aff=erelexpmlt

We invite the entire community, our esteemed partners, graduates, and all supporters to join us in celebrating this significant milestone. Achieving such tenure is a testament to the collective efforts that have driven our mission forward and still inspires us as we look ahead to helping so many more people over the next 20 years.

For more information about the event, please visit the http://www.fitci.org events page or call 301-694-2999. We look forward to celebrating with you!

About FITCI:

The Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is dedicated to supporting entrepreneurs and fostering innovation in Frederick County. Established in 2004, FITCI provides state-of-the-art facilities, resources, mentorship and more to help startups and growing businesses thrive. Our mission is to create a dynamic environment where creativity and entrepreneurial spirit can flourish.

Media Contact

Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI, 301-694-2999, [email protected], www.fitci.org

SOURCE FITCI