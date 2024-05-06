FITCI Cornerstone Dedication by Mason Grand Master Spicer

"Entrepreneurs are at the heart of economic innovation and social transformation," said Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI's CEO. "Maryland's EDGE at 321 is not just a building; it's a commitment to nurturing the seeds of innovation right here in Frederick..." Post this

"Entrepreneurs are at the heart of economic innovation and social transformation," said Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI's CEO. "Maryland's EDGE at 321 is not just a building; it's a commitment to nurturing the seeds of innovation right here in Frederick, empowering them to flourish into tomorrow's leading enterprises."

The initiative reflects FITCI's commitment to investing in the local business ecosystem, supporting not only the development of startups but also enriching the community through job creation and economic diversification. This strategic expansion aims to cultivate an efficient cycle of entrepreneurship, enhancing the area's resilience against economic downturns and positioning Frederick as a hub for innovative business leaders.

The cornerstone ceremony will be conducted by Frederick A. Spicer, M.W. Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Maryland (Freemasons), continuing a time-honored tradition that has played a significant role in American history. This ritual, rich with symbolism and heritage, has been part of public building dedications for centuries, famously including the laying of the cornerstone of the United States Capitol in 1793. The Freemasons' participation underscores the importance of community and continuity, reflecting the strong foundations upon which our entrepreneurial future can be built.

About FITCI:

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation. It provides crucial resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to startup companies, helping them to scale swiftly and sustainably. Founded in 2004, FITCI has been a catalyst for economic development in Frederick, Maryland, aiding numerous businesses in transitioning from startups to significant contributors in the global market.

