FITCI Cornerstone Dedication by Mason Grand Master Spicer

State-of-the-Art Entrepreneurial Community Center & Biotech Lab Space, "Maryland's EDGE at 321," Honors Its Construction Team
Frederick, Md., May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI), a leading incubator and accelerator for startup companies, proudly announces a cornerstone ceremony for its latest venture, Maryland's EDGE at 321. This event takes place on May 14th at 3:00 PM EDT at 321 Ballenger Center Dr, Suite 125, Frederick, MD 21703. The occasion honors the 130 craftspeople, designers, and construction professionals among 27 companies who contributed to making Frederick's state-of-the-art entrepreneurial community center & newest biotech lab space a reality. FITCI will host a community-wide Grand Opening celebration later in June.
The EDGE laboratory is designed to foster development and growth among entrepreneurs by providing cutting-edge resources in a supportive environment. With state-of-the-art private and shared wet labs, modern office spaces, and dynamic conference rooms spread across 4,000 sq ft of the new Base Camp Community Center, FITCI is poised to significantly enhance the capabilities of local startups. The facility will also feature extensive programming, mentorship, and partnerships to help members build sustainable businesses that can contribute significantly to the local economy.
"Entrepreneurs are at the heart of economic innovation and social transformation," said Kathie Callahan Brady, FITCI's CEO. "Maryland's EDGE at 321 is not just a building; it's a commitment to nurturing the seeds of innovation right here in Frederick, empowering them to flourish into tomorrow's leading enterprises."
The initiative reflects FITCI's commitment to investing in the local business ecosystem, supporting not only the development of startups but also enriching the community through job creation and economic diversification. This strategic expansion aims to cultivate an efficient cycle of entrepreneurship, enhancing the area's resilience against economic downturns and positioning Frederick as a hub for innovative business leaders.
The cornerstone ceremony will be conducted by Frederick A. Spicer, M.W. Grand Master of the Grand Lodge of Ancient Free and Accepted Masons of Maryland (Freemasons), continuing a time-honored tradition that has played a significant role in American history. This ritual, rich with symbolism and heritage, has been part of public building dedications for centuries, famously including the laying of the cornerstone of the United States Capitol in 1793. The Freemasons' participation underscores the importance of community and continuity, reflecting the strong foundations upon which our entrepreneurial future can be built.
About FITCI:
Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation. It provides crucial resources, mentorship, and networking opportunities to startup companies, helping them to scale swiftly and sustainably. Founded in 2004, FITCI has been a catalyst for economic development in Frederick, Maryland, aiding numerous businesses in transitioning from startups to significant contributors in the global market.
April Bartel, FITCI, 301-694-2999, [email protected], https://www.fitci.org
