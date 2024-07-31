FITCI Launches Entrepreneurial Community Innovation Center: Maryland's EDGE at 321

"Innovation is in our name," says FITCI CEO Kathie Callahan Brady, "and we embrace that calling. We choose adaptability and creativity to forge new paths, especially as culture and marketplaces evolve, because that's what we encourage from our client companies." Post this

The journey to this milestone has been a long one for the nonprofit business incubator/accelerator. Local supporters have praised FITCI for its enthusiastic commitment to helping local people start and grow viable companies that become the foundation of an economically healthy community.

The project started in 2017 and took seven long years to complete. After 32 properties considered, thousands of hours of volunteer work committed, millions of dollars in grants awarded, and work with more than 150 construction professionals and service providers, the 25,000 sq ft facility is in full swing.

The innovation center offers state-of-the-art wet BSL2 lab spaces and collaborative shared lab spaces with access to essential equipment, amenities, offices, suites, an educational lab space, and a 4,200-square-foot Base Camp community space, where entrepreneurs and ecosystem members are encouraged to collaborate and work together.

"Base Camp is a differentiator, like our strategic growth and advisory boards or our accelerator program," explains Callahan Brady, "Because it allows us to go deeper and expand the number of people we can help exponentially. Base Camp supercharges the community aspect of a well-integrated startup ecosystem."

Some 300 people gathered at the brand new facility for its launch and official "Cake" ribbon cutting. The event showcased futurist innovations in science, technology, and sustainability, packing every available space with interactive displays and information about visionary advancements spanning Artificial Intelligence, VR and safety reimagined; revolutionary building materials, the future of teaching and conferencing, natural ways to improve food security and better ways to extract precious minerals; CRISPR, CAR T-cell therapy, regenerative medicines, and nanotechnology.

FITCI's other location on Metropolitan Court remains part of the incubator and is currently undergoing renovations and improvements to better fit the needs of local entrepreneurs.

"This isn't just a grand opening," says Callahan Brady. "This is FITCI's rededication. Along with our generous and devoted partners, FITCI is committed to driving innovation and supporting the entrepreneurs who are changing the world and growing our local economy."

For information about FITCI, its programs, sponsorships, or volunteer opportunities, please visit http://www.fitci.org or call 301-694-2999.

About FITCI:

Frederick Innovative Technology Center, Inc. (FITCI) is the leading business incubator and accelerator dedicated to supporting technological innovation and the development of commercially viable businesses in Frederick. FITCI provides a range of resources, including advisory boards, entrepreneurial programming including an accelerator program and "Startup-U" courses, and access to state-of-the-art facilities to help entrepreneurs turn their innovative ideas into successful businesses.

Photo gallery available at http://www.fitci.org/marylands-edge-launch/

Event Sponsors:

ACNB Bank, Audio Video Group, B/G Ventures, Facility Logix, The City of Frederick, Frederick County, Galaxy Control Systems, InfoPathways, JLL, Mesa Science Associates, Miles & Stockbridge, Morgan Keller Inc., Pace Life Sciences, Quasi Robotics, TEDCO, and Woodsboro Bank.

Companies presented at the launch celebration:

Audio-Video Group, Community Enrichment Laboratory for Learning Sciences (CELLS), DaKiwi & Always Improving Robotics Clubs, Forager Station, Hobbs Science Tutorial, InventWood, IsNull Softworks, Dr. Kimberly Marshall-Batty, scientist/LEIDOS, sponsored by Pace, Mock Up - Motorola/MCA, MygoGenesis, Mycologics, NanoBioFAB, NostoPharma, Quantum Loophole, Quasi Robotics, RFID READY/rfidCollect, and Theradaptive.

Media Contact

April Bartel, FITCI, 301-694-2999, [email protected], https://fitci.org/

SOURCE FITCI