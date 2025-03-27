Fitglow Beauty Celebrates a Decade of Lip Transformation with Upgraded Night Lip Serum

Fitglow Beauty's Night Lip Serum, a decade of excellence, is getting a makeover. The 10 Year Anniversary Edition is here to turn heads.
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitglow Beauty, renowned for its authentic and efficacious plant-powered skincare and makeup, is proud to announce the launch of its 10 Year Anniversary Edition Night Lip Serum. This special release commemorates ten years of providing effective overnight lip care with a revamped version of their acclaimed treatment.
Trusted by over 10,000 customers each night, the Night Lip Serum has become a cherished part of countless nighttime routines. "We're delighted to present this 10 Year Anniversary Edition of our beloved Night Lip Serum," says Founder & CEO, Anna Buss. "It's a product that has consistently delivered exceptional results, earning the trust of our customers and becoming a staple in their nightly self-care."
To mark this milestone, Fitglow Beauty presents an enhanced Night Lip Serum featuring:
- Increased Volume: A 20% increase in serum compared to the original.
- Upgraded Application: A new, sleek metal applicator, inspired by Fitglow Beauty's Ceramide Hydra-Balms.
The Night Lip Serum is formulated to nourish lips with key ingredients:
- Plant Ceramides: Mimic skin's natural lipids for moisture retention.
- Pomegranate Plant Sterols: Antioxidant protection for youthful-looking lips.
- Vegan Collagen: Hydrates and visibly plumps lips.
The 10 Year Anniversary Edition Night Lip Serum is available in single, duo, and trio options.
Fitglow Beauty continues to be a brand that is ethically sustainable, multi-performance tested, and rooted in nature.
About Fitglow Beauty:
Fitglow Beauty, founded by Anna Buss, is a clean-without-compromise, multi-corrective skincare and skincare-based makeup brand. Influenced by growing up on a European farm and struggling with Rosacea, Anna developed an all-star skincare regimen and skin-enhancing makeup made with her hero skincare formulations as the base to impart continuous, long-lasting actives and ensure the longevity of skin. Believing skincare is the foundation of makeup. Transformative, science-backed beauty rooted in nature was born.
