Fitglow Beauty Celebrates a Decade of Lip Transformation with Upgraded Night Lip Serum

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., March 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitglow Beauty, renowned for its authentic and efficacious plant-powered skincare and makeup, is proud to announce the launch of its 10 Year Anniversary Edition Night Lip Serum. This special release commemorates ten years of providing effective overnight lip care with a revamped version of their acclaimed treatment.