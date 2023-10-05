Fitness 19 Releases "A Comprehensive Guide to Endurance Workouts"

This guide provides an in-depth look at endurance workouts by examining the science behind endurance, how to add endurance training to an exercise routine, and factors that make a difference in endurance training.
Endurance is the capacity to perform a specific physical activity for a length of time while stamina refers to the ability level of a specific group of muscles. To increase endurance training in an exercise routine, people should use high-volume sets by using a lighter weight or resistance level for a longer time and increase contraction time by spending more time in each exercise position like a plank.
"Endurance training can increase muscular perseverance, cardiovascular health, and physical performance," according to Fitness 19. Common types of endurance training exercises are planks, body weight squats, lunges, pushups, and crunches, and rowing, biking, and running are types of activities that help build endurance. Other factors that contribute to a person's endurance include hydration, protein, rest, interval training, and healthy eating.
