Fitness 19 Releases "Sauna Health and Wellness Benefits"

This guide offers insight into the health and wellness benefits of a sauna by covering the various ways sauna usage benefits a person's physical health, mental health, and overall wellness.
Spending time in a sauna offers users benefits to both their physical and mental health. The physical health benefits of using a sauna include improved circulation, muscle recovery, pain relief, detoxification, and boosted immune function, and the mental health benefits include stress reduction, better sleep, and mood enhancement. From a long-term perspective, sauna usage supports heart health, may lower blood pressure, and could extend lifespans.
Sauna bathing complements an existing wellness routine or workout plan. People who practice meditation and yoga, as well as people who participate in high-intensity workouts, benefit from using a sauna on a regular basis. "The only real risk of a sauna lifestyle is overlooking it because it simply seems like too easy of a fix to provide all these benefits," according to Fitness 19.
