Fitness 19 Releases "Tips for Increasing Your Flexibility"

Stretching is one thing that often feels better than cardio or weight training, although all three should be parts of your fitness regimen. Post this

Stretching can be done as its own form of exercise or as a warm-up for cardio or strength training. When stretching, it's important to do the proper warm-ups, stay consistent with the stretching routine, and be patient with results. People focusing on stretching should practice conscious breathing and consider massage therapy to aid in flexibility results. Popular types of stretching that assist in flexibility are the seated side-to-side stretch, cat cow, lying twist, forward fold, child's pose, neck rotation, and figure four.

To learn more about how to increase flexibility, please visit Fitness 19 here.

About Fitness 19:

Fitness 19 was founded in 2003 by fitness industry veterans who believed that the traditional health club model wasn't meeting the needs of most people. They started Fitness 19 to give customers more of what they really want out of a fitness membership. The result is a simple fitness club concept – an extremely affordable, family-friendly facility that offers state-of-the-art cardio, strength, and free weight equipment.

Media Contact

Valerie Cox, Fitness 19, 901-672-7243, [email protected], https://www.fitness19.com

SOURCE Fitness 19