Fitness 19 Releases "Tips for Staying Motivated on Your Health Journey"

The path to improved health is a marathon that requires discipline, not a sprint. Tweet this

For workouts, having a playlist of inspirational songs and a workout partner will help keep a person motivated. Changing up a workout routine will help keep people engaged with their health journey, and progress should be monitored and rewarded when goals are reached. To inspire nutritious meals, people should try new recipes and focus on wholesome ingredients. Minimizing distractions is important so a person's focus remains primarily on the health journey.

