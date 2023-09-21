Fitness 19 Releases "Tips for Staying Motivated on Your Health Journey"

This guide educates consumers on how to stay motivated while embarking on a health journey.
TEMECULA, Calif., Sept. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness 19 has announced the release of its latest resource "Tips for Staying Motivated on Your Health Journey." This resource offers insight into having motivation on a health journey by covering tips on how to do so.
"The path to improved health is a marathon that requires discipline, not a sprint," according to Fitness 19. Embarking on a successful health journey requires significant commitment including dedication, perseverance, and a strong sense of purpose. The first steps on a health journey are to set clear, attainable goals and to seek accountability from a trusted person. People should also realize that setbacks will happen and are a natural part of any health journey.
For workouts, having a playlist of inspirational songs and a workout partner will help keep a person motivated. Changing up a workout routine will help keep people engaged with their health journey, and progress should be monitored and rewarded when goals are reached. To inspire nutritious meals, people should try new recipes and focus on wholesome ingredients. Minimizing distractions is important so a person's focus remains primarily on the health journey.
To learn more about tips for staying motivated on a health journey, please visit Fitness 19 here.
About Fitness 19:
Fitness 19 was founded in 2003 by fitness industry veterans who believed that the traditional health club model wasn't meeting the needs of most people. They started Fitness 19 to give customers more of what they really want out of a fitness membership. The result is a simple fitness club concept – an extremely affordable, family-friendly facility that offers state-of-the-art cardio, strength, and free weight equipment.
Media Contact
Valerie Cox, Fitness 19, 901-672-7243, [email protected], https://www.fitness19.com
SOURCE Fitness 19
Share this article