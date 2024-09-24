Fitness Entrepreneur and Influencer Marketing Expert Amanda Tress to Speak at Upcoming Direct Selling University Event in Texas

"By embracing digital technologies and focusing on creating genuine value for our community, we've been able to scale our impact and help thousands of individuals achieve both their fitness and financial goals," Amanda Tress, CEO and founder FASTer Way to Fat Loss. Post this

"I'm excited to share our journey of transforming the traditional direct selling model through the power of affiliate marketing and influencer partnerships," said Amanda Tress. "By embracing digital technologies and focusing on creating genuine value for our community, we've been able to scale our impact and help thousands of individuals achieve both their fitness and financial goals."

Tress will share key strategies including:

Building a strong personal brand in the digital age

Utilizing social media platforms and influencer partnerships to expand your customer base

Creating engaging content that drives sales and team growth

Implementing effective online coaching and support systems

Mastering affiliate marketing models and marketing funnels for sustainable business growth

Tress's recent success with her affiliate marketing model has set new standards in the industry. Her program has attracted thousands of affiliate partners, demonstrating the power of combining direct selling principles with modern digital marketing strategies. This innovative approach has not only driven significant revenue growth of 25% year over year (resulting in 30% higher commissions for certified coaches), but also created numerous opportunities for individuals to build their own successful enterprises within the FASTer Way organization.

The Direct Selling Network Conference is expected to attract hundreds of industry professionals, from newcomers to seasoned veterans, all seeking to enhance their skills and stay ahead in the competitive world of direct selling and affiliate marketing.

About FASTer Way to Fat Loss

FASTer Way to Fat Loss is a leading fitness and wellness organization dedicated to transforming lives through effective workouts, nutrition strategies, and lifestyle changes. Since its launch in 2016, the science-based approach has transformed the health and fitness of over 350,000 individuals who have achieved sustainable weight loss, improved fitness levels, and overall well-being. FASTer Way to Fat Loss was also named the #1 fastest-growing digital fitness plus nutrition company in the country by Inc. Magazine four years in a row. Find out more at fasterwaytofatloss.com.

