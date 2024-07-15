Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs Award 6 New Clubs, Laying the Foundation To Grow Its Footprint by About 30% as It Prepares To Break Into South Carolina and Colorado

In addition to increasing unit counts, the fitness franchise welcomed a new vice president of operations and continues to remodel existing facilities, adding Relax + Restore suites systemwide.

FRANKFORT, Ill., July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs, the 19-location training-focused gym concept, has seen an impressive start to the year with deals signed for six new gyms and both revenue and new member enrollments trending up. With a shift toward spotlighting the true value it provides for both members and franchisees, Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs is on track to see continued growth in both its well-established and newly developing markets.

"We have signed two new franchise agreements this year, setting us up to grow our system's footprint by about 30%," said Vice President Rick King. "This growth alone is something to be celebrated, but we're especially excited to be growing into two brand-new markets — Colorado and South Carolina."

In addition to its strong Midwest presence, Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs has been working to expand its footprint in the Southeast. With an established location in Blue Ridge, Georgia, a location in development — and two more to come — in South Carolina and ongoing interest from prospective owners in Florida, the brand is building yet another hub of accessible, inclusive, results-focused gyms.

The brand also began construction on multiple clubs in the Midwest to roll out its recovery resources in Relax + Restore suites. The Manhattan, Illinois club celebrated the opening of its new Relax + Restore suites earlier this year after converting 1,500 square feet of space into a large recovery area. While not all clubs will be able to devote this much of their footprint to recovery, the system aims to have Relax + Restore available at all gyms throughout the system, in some capacity, within the next 12 months.

With goals to award another six franchises by the end of the year, Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs is focused on ongoing growth in the Midwest, the Carolinas and Florida.

Recently, the team adopted a new tool that allows it to better identify and analyze prime markets with rich demographic data at its fingertips. With this information, Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs can also do more thorough competitive analysis to understand exactly where it is needed and how it will best succeed in these communities.

To support the expanding system and growing member base, the brand welcomed a new Vice President of Operations, Joe Ranieri, who brings three decades of experience in the fitness industry to his new role with the franchise.

"Our mindset is that it's about the programming, the staff, the great facility and real results for our members; this isn't just about selling memberships or providing a space for someone to come walk on the treadmill," King said. "Joe does a great job of reiterating that mindset with our staff and ensuring that we're really driving that culture home."

"We've seen strong momentum at the start of this year, and we're excited to continue along that trajectory," said Founder and CEO Jason Markowicz. "With the right teams and tools in place, Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs is on track to see some great expansion in the near future, and I'm looking forward to forging partnerships with passionate entrepreneurs and bringing a more valuable, impactful fitness experience to members in markets across the country."

About Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs:

Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs is a fast-growing, 18-location, fitness concept that creates a community with its staff and guests. At Fitness Premier 24/7 clubs, some of the amenities include 24/7 Access, Hydromassage, Group exercise classes, supervised kids club, and training & nutrition programs. Backed by franchise executive, Jason Markowicz and his franchisee-focused corporate team, Fitness Premier differentiates itself with great people, culture, and systems compounded by a growth focus in strategic markets . To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit https://1851franchise.com/fitforyoufranchising.

Media Contact

Jill Hayes, Mainland, 3125263996, [email protected], www.hellomainland.com

SOURCE Fitness Premier