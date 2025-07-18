Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs Reports Strong Midyear Momentum with Revenue Gains, Record Membership, and Strategic Expansion

The fast-growing fitness franchise has opened new markets, increased same-store sales, and continued to build on its mission of delivering wellness-focused services in community-oriented gyms.

FRANKFORT, Ill., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Fitness Premier 24/7 Clubs, the training-focused gym concept with 19 locations, is entering the second half of 2025 with strong momentum. Over the past six months, the brand has focused on execution, enhanced franchisee support, and increased member value, and the results are showing. New memberships are up 38% year-over-year across the network, service-based sales have increased 41%, total draft is up 44% and systemwide gross revenue has risen by 10.5%. The system is now serving over 20,000 active members — the highest count in company history.

Several individual locations have seen powerful performance as well. In Georgia, the Blue Ridge location is up 32% in revenue compared to last year, while the gyms in Manhattan and Coal City, Illinois, have grown 36% and 18%, respectively. In Indiana, the Cedar Lake gym saw a 23% increase in revenue. These results reflect not just market demand, but also the success of operational changes implemented this year, including updated sales processes and enhanced staff training focused on penetrating additional service revenue streams like personal training and Relax + Restore recovery suites.

"This is the highest number of active members we've ever had, and we're right around 20,000," said Fitness Premier Vice President Rick King. "It feels like everything we've been focused on over the past year is starting to pay off. We adjusted our strategy and presentation, and spent time training our staff to better capitalize on service and additional revenue opportunities. The numbers show it's working."

The brand's newest and largest location in Sarasota, Florida, is slated to open this August, following the completion of construction and an active pre-sales period. A new location in Highlands Ranch, Colorado, is on track to open later this year, while a third new franchisee is preparing to launch in northern Atlanta, with site selection currently underway.

In addition to new development, Fitness Premier is preparing to launch a new conversion strategy aimed at helping independently owned gyms transition to the Fitness Premier system. This initiative allows local operators to retain ownership of their facilities while gaining access to the brand's marketing support, operational systems, and franchise-level resources. The goal is to create a pathway for more fitness professionals to grow their businesses under a strong, supportive network.

Rather than introducing entirely new programs, the Fitness Premier team has chosen to double down on what's working. The first half of the year was dedicated to refining existing offerings and delivering greater value to both members and franchisees. According to King, this deliberate focus on optimization is what has allowed the brand to reach new highs in performance and member engagement.

"Our goal is to make sure that we're providing a great service for our franchisees, ensuring that they're coming out of the gate strong and open with a lot of success," King said.

As the second half of the year begins, Fitness Premier is focused on ensuring successful openings for its new locations in Florida, Colorado, and Georgia, while providing franchisees with the tools and support they need to continue growing. With a record-high membership base and strong operational systems in place, the brand is positioned for a strong finish to 2025.

