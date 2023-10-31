Fitness Pros can NOW Travel the world and stay at Luxury Resorts at a fraction of the cost by joining Fit Bodies, Inc

"I love what I do, can't imagine doing anything else!" says Snowden. This trailblazing entrepreneur found the perfect intersection between career and pleasure. Post this

For resorts and travelers, it's access to top-notch certified fitness instruction & coaching, they may not find at home. "People are amazed by the absolute professional instructors that teach these classes!," says Snowden.

In 1992, Suzelle Snowden had an idea that would revolutionize the fitness and luxury travel industries. After an injury-inducing aerobics class at a Jamaican resort, Snowden stepped up to lead the class herself.

Her impromptu teaching vacation sparked a business idea: providing resorts with vetted, qualified instructors while giving fitness professionals the chance to teach classes on dream trips.

Three decades later, Snowden's company, Fit Bodies, Inc. has exploded into a thriving global enterprise. Fit Bodies now partners with over 100+ Luxury Resorts and retreats across the Caribbean, Mexico, Central American, South American, Asian and currently expanding in the Middle East. Fit Bodies currently supplies a roster of over 85,000 pre-screened certified instructors and climbing rapidly!

"I built this up for 30-plus years," says Snowden. "It grew out of need. However, it became an essential service for many of our Luxury Partner Resorts."

As a self-described "stickler for form and cuing," Snowden takes pride in the quality of Fit Bodies instructors. "Our instructors are so versatile that they have the ability to keep the new yoga practitioner, and the seasoned yogi entertained throughout the entire session."

A self-described "fitness fanatic," Snowden still teaches classes herself when not managing the business. "I never get tired," she says. Whether she's running dawn beach meditations or teaching bootcamps in her spare time, Snowden's passion for health and Luxury Travel shines through.

Now approaching its 30th anniversary, Fit Bodies continues to grow by word-of-mouth without sales calls or ads. "I love what I do, can't imagine doing anything else!" says Snowden.

This trailblazing entrepreneur found the perfect intersection between career and pleasure. She's still living the dream, one sun-drenched teaching vacation at a time.

If you're a certified fitness instructor with a passion for traveling, Suzelle says there are plenty of opportunities when becoming a member of Fit Bodies! The best of all, is that to join costs absolutely nothing!

If you love travel and fitness, find out how you can do both with Fit Bodies - Click here to watch Suzelle Snowden explain the Fit Bodies Inc system!

