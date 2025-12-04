FITPARTS Announces the Opening of a New Warehouse in Wilmington, DE, and the Expansion of Its Nationwide Distribution Network

Opening our Wilmington facility and joining the Seller Fulfilled Prime program marks an important step in strengthening our logistics network and improving delivery speed for customers across the country. Post this

FITPARTS reports that most orders are now delivered within an average of 48 hours, depending on the destination region.

Another important milestone for the company was joining the Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) program, making FITPARTS one of the first bumper suppliers in the U.S. operating under this model. SFP enables the company to ship orders directly from FITPARTS facilities while meeting Prime service standards, resulting in more consistent processing and delivery performance across online marketplaces. Company representatives note that this became possible after improvements in packaging workflows, upgrades to inventory management systems, and overall operational optimization.

Looking ahead, FITPARTS is considering the opening of an additional warehouse in Florida, which would further strengthen service capabilities in the southeastern part of the country. The company emphasizes that its expansion strategy focuses both on broadening its total SKU range and enhancing logistics efficiency, maintaining key inventory, and reducing delivery times for high-demand items.

FITPARTS' leadership notes that the company prioritizes order accuracy, part compatibility, and steady growth of its operational infrastructure. The expansion of the warehouse network and the transition to SFP represent the next step in the company's ongoing development within the online collision-parts marketplace.

Artem Nikitin, Brand & Marketing Manager, FITPARTS, GetPart LA INC (DBA FITPARTS), 1 2137697317, [email protected], https://www.fitparts.com/

