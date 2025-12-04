FITPARTS Announces the Opening of a New Warehouse in Wilmington, DE, and the Expansion of Its Nationwide Distribution Network

FITPARTS has opened a new warehouse in Wilmington, DE and joined the Seller Fulfilled Prime program, expanding its U.S. distribution network and improving nationwide delivery efficiency.
GARDENA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- FITPARTS, a supplier of plastic bumper covers and exterior body components for popular vehicle models, has announced the opening of a new distribution center in Wilmington, DE. This expansion is part of the company's long-term strategy to improve product availability and shorten delivery times for customers across the United States.
The new Delaware facility becomes the fourth distribution point in the FITPARTS network, joining existing centers in California, Texas, and North Carolina. According to the company, the addition of the Wilmington location will significantly enhance coverage along the East Coast and reduce the logistical load on current warehouses.
FITPARTS reports that most orders are now delivered within an average of 48 hours, depending on the destination region.
Another important milestone for the company was joining the Seller Fulfilled Prime (SFP) program, making FITPARTS one of the first bumper suppliers in the U.S. operating under this model. SFP enables the company to ship orders directly from FITPARTS facilities while meeting Prime service standards, resulting in more consistent processing and delivery performance across online marketplaces. Company representatives note that this became possible after improvements in packaging workflows, upgrades to inventory management systems, and overall operational optimization.
Looking ahead, FITPARTS is considering the opening of an additional warehouse in Florida, which would further strengthen service capabilities in the southeastern part of the country. The company emphasizes that its expansion strategy focuses both on broadening its total SKU range and enhancing logistics efficiency, maintaining key inventory, and reducing delivery times for high-demand items.
FITPARTS' leadership notes that the company prioritizes order accuracy, part compatibility, and steady growth of its operational infrastructure. The expansion of the warehouse network and the transition to SFP represent the next step in the company's ongoing development within the online collision-parts marketplace.
