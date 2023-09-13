FITTEAM Global Celebrates & Supports Britteny Cali's Remarkable Guinness World Records Achievement

"We are immensely proud to be part of Britteny's journey as she achieved not one, but two Guinness World Records" Tweet this

Cystic Fibrosis is a genetic disorder that profoundly affects the lungs and other vital organs. Britteny Cali embarked on this remarkable journey to honor her friend and raise awareness about this life-altering condition that effects over 70,000 individuals worldwide. Her tireless dedication and commitment to this noble cause have not only left us in awe but have also inspired countless individuals around the world.

"I just really wanted to challenge myself," said Britteny. "I always love finding something to be disciplined to work towards, and when I learned of this incredible charity and attached it to this attempt, that's what completely changed. It went from being a personal goal to something so much bigger than that. I'm thrilled FITTEAM and so many community partners rallied around the cause."

FITTEAM Global, with its like-minded culture of fitness and philanthropy, immediately recognized the incredible synergy with Britteny's mission. The company's commitment to helping people live healthier, happier lives aligns perfectly with the values behind Britteny's record-breaking endeavors. The FITTEAM community rallied behind Britteny, providing her with unwavering support throughout her grueling training while chronicling her record-breaking attempts.

"We are immensely proud to be part of Britteny's journey as she achieved not one, but two Guinness World Records," said Chris Hummel, FITTEAM founder and CEO. "Her determination, coupled with her desire to raise awareness and funds for Cystic Fibrosis, embodies the spirit of our FITTEAM family. We believe in the power of community, and Britteny's incredible achievement showcases how, together, we can make a real difference in the world."

Britteny's relentless dedication culminated in the successful completion of two world records on September 2 at F45 Training in Pompano Beach, Florida. The outpouring of support from the FITTEAM Global community and generous donors enabled her to surpass her fundraising goal. Initially aiming for $10,000, Britteny raised an astonishing $17,000 to benefit Claire's Place Foundation, a charity that provides crucial support to families affected by Cystic Fibrosis.

This extraordinary achievement exemplifies the incredible impact that individuals and communities can have when they come together with a shared purpose. FITTEAM Global remains committed to supporting initiatives that promote health, wellness, and philanthropy, and Britteny Cali's record-breaking journey is a shining testament to the strength of that commitment.

About FITTEAM Global

FITTEAM Global is a leading health and wellness company dedicated to empowering individuals to live their best lives. Founded on a commitment to transforming lives through nutrition, fitness, and community support, FITTEAM Global offers a range of innovative products and a thriving community of like-minded individuals. With a strong focus on health, fitness, and social responsibility, FITTEAM Global is not just a company; it's a movement dedicated to helping people achieve their wellness goals while making a difference in the world. For more information about FITTEAM Global and its mission, please visit: http://fitteam.com.

About Claire's Place Foundation

Claire's Place Foundation is a nonprofit organization dedicated to providing support and resources for individuals and families affected by Cystic Fibrosis. Inspired by the life and legacy of Claire Wineland, who courageously battled Cystic Fibrosis, the foundation's mission is to improve the quality of life for those living with this life-threatening genetic disease. Claire's Place Foundation offers vital assistance to Cystic Fibrosis patients and their families, including financial support for medical expenses, educational resources, emotional and social support, and more. To learn more please visit https://clairesplacefoundation.org.

Media Contact

