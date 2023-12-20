Five Amerisure Employees Named 2024 Emerging Leaders by American Property Casualty Insurance Association™, AM Best® and the Insurance Careers Movement.

"These individuals continuously surpass expectations through outstanding performance outcomes, and lead by example in their display of our values and demonstrated passion for providing a superior service experience," said Erin Buddie, Amerisure's chief human resources officer. Post this

The selection of emerging leaders is designed to recognize outstanding rising talents in the insurance industry. Those selected represent a wide range of job functions. Nominees must have more than eight years of experience and demonstrate that they are making a positive impact on their companies and the industry.

"Amerisure is very proud to have Rachel, Enjonli, Cody, Jeremy, and Kerry represent our organization in the 2024 class of Emerging Leaders," said Erin Buddie, Amerisure's chief human resources officer. "These individuals continuously surpass expectations through outstanding performance outcomes, and lead by example in their display of our values and demonstrated passion for providing a superior service experience."

To learn more about the 2024 Emerging Leaders Conference and other events, visit the APCIA website.

About Amerisure Insurance

Amerisure is a leading provider of commercial property and casualty insurance solutions for U.S.-based construction, manufacturing and healthcare businesses. Licensed in all fifty states and available through an exclusive network of elite independent agents, the company upholds an "A" (Excellent) financial strength rating, industry-leading service scores, and multiple awards for innovation. Amerisure has been in business for more than 100 years and is consistently named among the best places to work in the industry and throughout the nation. To learn more, visit Amerisure.com.

