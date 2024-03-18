Five Below and Maurices to Join Pekin's East Court Village

Cullinan Properties is pleased to announce Five Below and Maurices, as well as others to be announced shortly, will be opening at East Court Village in Pekin, Il in the fall of 2025. They will join East Court Village's collection of existing retail tenants, including Tractor Supply Co., Petco, Hobby Lobby and Dunham's Sports.

The former Bergner's store, located at 3500 Court Street, is being redeveloped to make way for the two stores and others to be announced, which will occupy approximately 42,000 square feet of retail space. Five Below is an American chain of specialty discount stores offering products at $5 or less, including a smaller assortment of product priced at $25 and Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering a wide selection of clothing from sizes 0-25. Toni Ramadani , Chief Investment Officer of Cullinan Properties says the redevelopment has commenced. He adds, "The $50+ million-dollar redevelopment project encompasses the mall and remaining outlots. This is a great investment that will allow area residents and visitors more access to shopping, plus it will spur the potential for additional businesses to boost the local economy." "These exciting new tenants for East Court Village could not have been made possible without the City of Pekin's support," Diane Cullinan Oberhelman , Cullinan's Chairman stated. "Mayor Mary Burress , City Manager John Dossey , Economic Director Josh Wray and the entire City Council have been great to work with. Their collaboration was vital in securing these new tenants and will catapult the City and Tazewell County as another premier shopping destination in the region. We are excited to continue being a part of this great community." She added, "Cullinan Properties is building out the strength of our multi-county regional population of over 30 counties and nearly 2 million people, with Peoria and Tazewell counties being at the forefront." About Five Below Five Below Inc. is an American chain of specialty discount stores that prices most of its products at $5 or less, plus a smaller assortment of products priced up to $25 . Headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania , the chain is aimed at tweens and teens. There are over 1,400 stores located across the United States . About Maurices Maurices is a leading women's fashion brand offering size-inclusive clothing that celebrates feel-good fashion for real life™. Offering versatile, affordable styles that take her from day to night, Maurices is a destination for denim, knit tops, loungewear, intimates, and accessories, along with dressy collections. Known for its fun and friendly service and trusted stylists, Maurices offers a warm welcoming experience in stores and is guided by its greater purpose of making a positive difference in the lives of women who are the heart of its hometowns. Maurices operates nearly 900 stores in hometowns across the U.S. and Canada . 420 NORTH MAIN ST., EAST PEORIA, IL 61611 | P. 309.999.1700 | F. 309.999.1701 CULLINANPROPERTIES.COM About East Court Village East Court Village, located in Pekin, Illinois , is anchored by regional and national chains including Hobby Lobby, Tractor Supply Co., ALDI, Dunham's Sports and Petco. Shadow anchored by Walmart Supercenter, Staples and Menard's , this regional power center is located along busy Illinois Route 9, which connects Pekin to Peoria and Bloomington . Other retailers include Starbucks, Bob Evans , Culver's Restaurant, Applebee's, T-Mobile, Verizon Wireless, Hometown Bank, Firestone and Fresenius Dialysis. East Court Village is owned and managed by Cullinan Properties, LTD. About Cullinan Properties Cullinan Properties is a leading developer of real estate specializing in commercial and mixed-use developments and acquisitions. With offices in Peoria, IL , Chicago, IL , St. Louis, MO and Tampa, FL , Cullinan Properties is a multidisciplined real estate firm that develops, manages, and owns mixed-use, retail, multifamily, office, governmental and healthcare properties throughout the United States . Cullinan is certified as a Women's Business Enterprise through the Women's Business Enterprise National Council (WBENC). For additional information about Cullinan Properties, visit CullinanProperties.com and @CullinanProperties on LinkedIn.

