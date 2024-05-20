Five Below Celebrates Grand Opening at McKnight Crossing on May 31st

The grand opening of American retailer Five Below arrives at the McKnight Crossing Shopping Center on May 31st

GRASS VALLEY, Calif., May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The McKnight Crossing Shopping Center is excited to announce the Grand Opening of Five Below on May 31, 2024. With over 1,500 locations, this renowned national chain offers a vibrant selection of products tailored for tweens (ages 9-12) and teens (ages 13-19).

Five Below offers everything from sports gear and arts and crafts to tech gadgets and lifestyle accessories — all at affordable prices for Grass Valley households and travelers. The retail store boasts a 9,600-square-foot location in a center that offers spaces to gather and enjoy the fresh air.

"We are thrilled to welcome Five Below as the newest addition to our diverse array of shopping options," says Mesa Management President Steve Mensinger and developer of McKnight Crossing. "We invite you and your family to join us for the festivities on opening day. Come and explore the fun and affordable merchandise that Five Below is celebrated for!"

A great store for families and kids, guests can expect the American retail store to join other large tenants at Mcknight Crossing, such as Target, Big 5 Sporting Goods, and SPD Market as well as new open-air spaces called The Mix, The Midway, and The Grove, which offer eating, shopping, and spaces to gather.

Mesa Management, a California-based full-service management company specializing in multi-family communities, senior communities, and commercial retail and office sites, is excited to see Five Below join a suite of shops and eateries reshaping the McKnight Shopping Center.

McKnight Crossing is located at 111 — 151 W. McKnight Way in Grass Valley. Prospective tenants or individuals interested in leasing space at the McKnight Shopping Center may contact Cort Ensign with Mesa Management, Inc. at (949) 407-7488.

