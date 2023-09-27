Five CPAmerica Member Firms Recognized as the Best of the Best Firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting

"Congratulations to our member firms who have been recognized with this prestigious honor," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "Through their continuous efforts, these firms have demonstrated that they truly are the best of the best for their people and the profession as whole." Tweet this

CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition of 2023 Best of the Best Firms:

To view the full list of INSIDE Public Accounting's 2023 Best of the Best firms, please visit: https://insidepublicaccounting.com/top-firms/best-of-the-best/.

About CPAmerica, Inc.:

CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.

Media Contact

Amy Azoulay, CPAmerica, 352-727-4070, [email protected], www.cpamerica.org

SOURCE CPAmerica