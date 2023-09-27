Five CPAmerica Member Firms Recognized as the Best of the Best Firms in the U.S. by INSIDE Public Accounting

Five CPAmerica, Inc., member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) 2023 Best of the Best Firms.
GAINESVILLE, Fla., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Five CPAmerica, Inc., member firms are being recognized for their accomplishments in INSIDE Public Accounting's (IPA) 2023 Best of the Best Firms. The result is IPA's 2023 Best of the Best lists, which include 50 U.S. firms above $10 million, 10 under $10 million and five Canadian firms. Firms of all sizes are eligible for the Best of the Best annual list.
"Congratulations to our member firms who have been recognized with this prestigious honor," said Grace Horvath, president & CEO of CPAmerica. "Through their continuous efforts, these firms have demonstrated that they truly are the best of the best for their people and the profession as whole."
CPAmerica congratulates the following firms on their recognition of 2023 Best of the Best Firms:
- Frazier & Deeter, LLC, headquartered in Atlanta, Ga. – Best Over $10 million
- Maxwell Locke & Ritter LLP, headquartered in Austin, Texas – Best Over $10 million
- Pease Bell CPAs LLC, headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio – Best Over $10 million
- Wegner CPAs LLP, headquartered in Madison, Wis. – Best Over $10 million
- Whalen & Company CPAs, headquartered in Worthington, Ohio – Best Under $10 million
To view the full list of INSIDE Public Accounting's 2023 Best of the Best firms, please visit: https://insidepublicaccounting.com/top-firms/best-of-the-best/.
About CPAmerica, Inc.:
CPAmerica, Inc. is an accounting association made up of independent certified public accounting firms that is built on four key goals: to continuously improve; to make more money; to strengthen relationships among member firms; and to bring prestige to firms both domestically and internationally. CPAmerica is a member of Crowe Global, an accounting network with 230+ independent accounting and advisory services firms in 145+ countries that have a combined firm revenue of $4.9 billion. Learn more about CPAmerica at http://www.cpamerica.org.
