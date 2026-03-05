Five Eastern Arizona municipalities sign agreements with PHI Cares to provide their residents and families with lifesaving air medical services

"Lifesaving care provided by an air ambulance can make the difference between life and death. Now with coverage across the Arizona region, communities and residents are provided financial security," Carrie Brookshire, Senior Membership Sales Manager at PHI Cares. Post this

The renewed agreements support the ongoing regional collaboration between PHI Air Medical and local EMS providers and services, hospitals, and local governments. Residents across the region, many in rural communities, now have access to advanced medical care, highly trained medical crews, and 24/7 availability, thanks to the membership program and its proven success in saving lives and reducing citizen out-of-pocket medical expenses.

Carrie Brookshire, Senior Membership Sales Manager at PHI Cares, said: "When emergencies strike, every moment is critical. Lifesaving care provided by an air ambulance can make the difference between life and death. Now with coverage across the Arizona region, communities and residents are provided financial security. The PHI Cares municipal membership program protects thousands of citizens each and every day, and these renewals are evidence of the continued interest and need of emergency air medical services."

Importantly, the agreement includes residents who are not enrolled in Medicaid, do not have existing medical insurance coverage, or lack responsible third-parties for their medical transport. In all other cases, PHI Air Medical coordinates with the resident's insurer to resolve claims for medically-necessary transports, ensuring members have no out-of-pocket costs and can focus on what matters most, their recovery.

The signing of these life-saving PHI Cares municipal agreements is testament to PHI Air Medical's record to deliver rapid, round-the-clock air medical emergency services and dependable care in times of need across all of Arizona. The communities are served via primary base Air Evac 7 in Globe, with support from a network of secondary bases Air Evac 8, 4, and 6 located within minutes. Each municipal agreement covers residents within a defined service area. Through this partnership, residents also have access to a discounted upgrade option that extends their PHI Cares protection nationwide when flown by PHI Air Medical.

The Town of Miami municipal agreement is effective through October 2026

The Town of Superior municipal agreement is effective through August 2026

The City of Globe municipal agreement is effective through August 2026

The Town of Kearny municipal agreement is effective through June 2026

The Town of Hayden new municipal is effective through January 2027

In emergencies, residents should contact 911. Following a flight, the residents flown or representative on their behalf should notify PHI Cares at 1.888.I.Fly.PHI (1.888.435.9744) and supply the membership number and any transport details available.

#061011 for Town of Miami

#038646 for Town of Superior

#031505 for City of Globe

#031028 for Town of Kearny

#107968 for Town of Hayden

For more information, visit https://phicares.com/. Inquiries can be directed to [email protected] or 480-841-5837 referencing the relevant Membership programs.

About PHI Cares

PHI Cares is the membership program of PHI Air Medical and its cooperative partners, helping protect members' finances in the event of an unplanned air medical transport. With over 500,000 members nationwide, PHI Cares protects you so you can focus on what matters most – your recovery! Become a member today!

About PHI Air Medical

PHI Air Medical is a leading air medical transport provider, operating over 80 air medical bases in the nation. These bases provide outreach education to local communities and healthcare systems across the nation. Safely transporting more than 22,000 patients each year, each PHI Air Medical base maintains a crew of highly trained pilots, flight nurses, and paramedics prepared to respond to emergency medical transport requests.

About Air Evac

Arizona's premier air ambulance service, bringing over 50 years of dedicated lifesaving care to communities across the state. As a service of PHI Air Medical, a national leader in air medical transport, Air Evac combines deep local expertise with the strength and resources of a nationwide network to best serve Arizona. Our Arizona-based teams feature dual-certified nurses, medics, respiratory therapists and specialized neonatal and maternal transport capabilities, alongside skilled pilots and on-site mechanics, all deeply committed to meeting the diverse and critical medical needs of Arizona's patients.

Discover more about our dedication to Arizona at AirEvac.com and PHIAirMedical.com.

