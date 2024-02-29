Five Edtech Products Awarded Industry-Leading Interoperability Certification

Project Unicorn's Interoperability Certification Highlights Edtech Products that Prioritize the Seamless, Secure, and Controlled Exchange of Data

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- InnovateEDU's Project Unicorn announced today that five education technology products have earned the Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification. Data interoperability – the seamless, secure, and controlled exchange of usable data between applications – is vital to educators' ability to inform instruction better and drive student-centered learning experiences. By rating a product using the interoperability rubric, Project Unicorn's certification provides transparency to educators about where an edtech product is in its interoperability journey, allowing school districts and educators to recognize vendors committed to supporting data-driven instruction.

"The Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification helps school system leaders identify edtech products designed to be seamlessly integrated into their larger edtech ecosystem," noted Chloe Sanducci, Project Director for Project Unicorn. "We celebrate certified vendors for their commitment to helping educators make the most of their edtech investments."

Edtech vendors submitting a product for evaluation are subject to the Project Unicorn Interoperability Rubric. The rubric covers several dimensions of interoperability, including data quality, data granularity, a product's data import and export features, and a product's cost and cost transparency. Vendor submissions are scored on a four-point scale, with a level 1 score indicating that a product is at the initial stage of its data interoperability journey. In contrast, a level 4 score indicates that a product provides optimal interoperability to its users.

The following edtech products have earned the Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification. The vendors who developed these products join a growing community of dozens of edtech vendors who have completed the certification process.

The Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification is featured on various product indexes, such as the Edsurge Product Index and LearnPlatform. These platforms allow customers access to a wealth of edtech product information.

Edtech vendors earning the Project Unicorn certification are committed to data interoperability and developing products that help educators make crucial decisions backed by data.

"At MARIO Education we value opportunities to collaborate with others to benefit schools and students," said Christopher Bell, MARIO Education's Chief Technology Officer. "The interoperability work that the great folks at Project Unicorn are doing ensures that data is secure, streamlined, and controlled in transit. They helped guide us through the Vendor Certification process and made us immediately feel like we were part of something special. This helps not only improve service delivery, it makes us part of something bigger, a group of ed tech providers focused on improving the delivery of education and ultimately learning outcomes."

"Interoperability is the catalyst for a holistic understanding of student performance and engagement by facilitating efficient aggregation of data from diverse sources," said Jamie Grigorescu of Partners4Results. "This unlocks the ability to empower educators and students to access and analyze data for data-driven decision-making, personalized learning initiatives, timely interventions, and fosters continuous improvement. It is important for Partners4Results to obtain the Project Unicorn Certification because for over 20 years our core belief is that elevating student achievement requires the purposeful utilization and engagement with interconnected data."

About Project Unicorn

Project Unicorn is a national initiative coordinated by InnovateEDU and powered by a coalition of 18 organizations representing stakeholders across the education sector focused on the goal of optimizing and radically improving data interoperability within K-12 education.

If you are an education technology vendor and are interested in taking the first steps of your interoperability journey with Project Unicorn, we encourage you to pledge your commitment to increasing secure access, privacy, and interoperability in your products.

Learn more about the Project Unicorn Interoperability Certification process here and join the ranks of certified vendors with the advantage of the Interoperability Certification.

Press Contact: Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, [email protected]

*These vendors applied for re-certification following the recently updated Project Unicorn Interoperability Rubric.

Media Contact

Laura McHugh, InnovateEDU, 1 3304178239, [email protected], https://www.innovateedunyc.org/

SOURCE InnovateEDU